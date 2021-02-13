Register
03:16 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, September 13, 2019

    US Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration to Enforce Sanctions to Impede Nord Stream 2 Construction

    © REUTERS / Stine Jacobsen
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082059808_0:134:2939:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_96b8138e11acff71debb389181839eee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082060184-us-lawmakers-urge-biden-administration-to-enforce-sanctions-to-impede-nord-stream-2-construction/

    The push to enforce Nord Stream 2 sanctions comes weeks after the European Parliament voted 581-50-44 in favor of passing a resolution demanding that the construction of the $11 billion Baltic Sea pipeline, which is approximately 90% complete, be stopped immediately.

    Sens. Jim Risch (R-WI) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) issued a memo to US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging the latter to fully implement the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act (PEESA), which accuses Russia of using its "energy export pipelines to create national and regional dependencies on Russian energy supplies." 

    "Press reports that the German government has put forth an offer that would require the United States to disregard statutorily-mandated sanctions have us concerned," wrote Risch, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Shaheen, the chair of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation. 

    The memo claims that the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, will be a "potent new geopolitical tool for Russia, allowing it to deprive Ukraine, Slovakia, and other nations of transit fees."

    "It would tie Western Europe to Russian gas, and the political coercion that accompanies it, for the next 40 years," the memo alleged, labeling the natural gas pipeline as a "dangerous project." 

    A US State Department spokesperson told NBC News on Friday that the Biden administration "will monitor activity to complete or certify the pipeline and, if such activity takes place, make a determination on the applicability of sanctions."

    The spokesperson emphasized that the US would continue to work with allies "to ensure Europe has a reliable, diversified energy supply network that does not undermine our collective security."

    While Biden has claimed the pipeline to be a "bad deal for Europe," German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze insisted earlier this week that Germany will continue to rely on gas "until about 2040." 

    "We are all unanimous that we want to end the use of coal and nuclear energy, we will write off nuclear power plants," she said Wednesday. "This means that for the transition period we will need gas." 

    The US lawmakers' letter to Biden comes amid calls for the European Union to level new sanctions against Moscow and companies involved with the natural gas pipeline.   

    "The EU should understand that even if sanctions cost Russia a lot, they are impacting also European economies," Andrea Picchielli, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik Friday. "Europe-Russia trade has declined already in the last years, and in this moment of a big economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, imposing new sanctions is really nonsense." 

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that anti-Russian sanctions by the EU will not only have a negative impact on Russia, but also on European economies. 

    Related:

    Biden Administration Launches Formal Review of Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp
    Trump Impeachment Defense Rolls Out Video Showing Madonna, Johnny Depp, Dems 'Advocating Violence'
    Videos: Texas Ice Storm Leads to Widespread Power Outages, Fatal Car Crashes
    Pundit Deletes Tweet After Backlash Over Comparing Deadly Car Crash to Trump Defense Team
    Former US Olympian Klete Keller Indicted on Additional Charges Over Capitol Riot
    Tags:
    sanctions, Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, Biden Administration, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse