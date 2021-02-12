Register
12 February 2021
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021

    US Lawmakers Call for Probe Into New York State's Handling of Nursing Home Death Data

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Republicans representing the state of New York urged the Justice Department on Friday to open a probe into allegations Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration withheld information on the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

    The call comes after reports in media stating that secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders admitted that the administration withheld from the federal government the actual information on the death toll in nursing homes, fearing it would be used against them.

    "It is now being reported that the Cuomo administration has admitted to knowingly withholding information on New York State's nursing home deaths out of fear it would be used against them as part of a federal investigation," the letter said on Friday. "We request your department immediately open an obstruction of justice investigation into Governor Cuomo and his administration."

    The letter was sent by the New York Republican Congressional delegation, including Representatives Lee Zeldin, Elise Stefanik, Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Gabarino, Tom Reed, John Katko, and Claudia Tenney.

    A Cuomo aide, Melissa DeRosa, who, according to a Thursday New York Post report, apologized to Democratic lawmakers for placing them in a difficult "political position" after she failed to provide key data, on Friday attempted to clarify her words.

    SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds an NHL New York Islanders hat at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state's previous orders.
    © AFP 2021 / SPENCER PLATT
    Cuomo Aide Reportedly Admits Hiding COVID Death Toll Data in Nursing Homes Due to Fears of Fed Probe

    According to a new statement, the Cuomo administration "informed the houses of this at the time".

     "We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout", DeRosa stated. "As I said on a call with legislators, we could not fulfill their request as quickly as anyone would have liked. But we are committed to being better partners going forward as we share the same goal of keeping New Yorkers as healthy as possible during the pandemic." 

    ​Last month, New York's Attorney General's Office said that the state's health department undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

    New York was one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots at the height of the pandemic's breakout in the first half of 2020.

    At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state had about 18,000 people in hospital and there were roughly 800 people dying a day from complications caused by the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 8,520 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state and 162 deaths.

    Related:

    'Massive Corruption and Cover-up': Republicans Urge 'Callous' Cuomo to Resign Over Nursing Home Row
    New York State Health Experts Revolt Against Governor Cuomo
    Cuomo Aide Reportedly Admits Hiding COVID Death Toll Data in Nursing Homes Due to Fears of Fed Probe
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
