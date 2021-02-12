Register
21:17 GMT12 February 2021
    This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers

    Amazon Files Lawsuit Against New York AG for Trying to Sue Company Over Anti-COVID Measures

    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    US
    by
    0 12
    The world's largest online retailer faced a facility-wide walkout by workers at one of its NY-based warehouses over allegations of poor workplace conditions and the firing of a worker over a violation of "paid quarantine" from the beginning of the pandemic. The protest prompted a probe and accusations from the city's AG.

    Amazon has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging that she overstepped her bounds, while requesting an injunction to prevent her from suing the company over the allegations of violations of workplace conditions at the company's Staten Island warehouse. The company argues that James threatened to sue Amazon if it does not surrender a portion of its profits and slow down operations.

    The NY AG's demands are related to allegations of employee safety violations by Amazon at the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic purportedly committed as a means of fulfilling a drastically-increased demand.

    The tech giant stressed in the new lawsuit that it passed an unannounced 30 March inspection by city authorities, initiated after Staten Island warehouse employees protested their workplace conditions. The workers' allegations, following the 30 March inspection, were found to be "completely baseless", according to Amazon. The tech giant further suggested in their lawsuit that federal workplace safety laws take precedence over local New York legislation.

    Amazon slammed James for "ignoring" evidence in another case of complaints against the tech giant – the firing of an organizer behind a March 2020 employee protest - Christian Smalls. The company insisted that Smalls was sacked for safety-related reasons, accusing him of ignoring social-distancing rules and violating the conditions of "paid quarantine".

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    Amazon Files Motion to Halt Union Election Over Mail-in Votes

    The New York AG responded to the news of Amazon's lawsuit by saying that she is studying the state's legal options, Reuters reported. She accused the tech giant of trying to distract the public from the facts while evading accountability for failing to protect its workers from COVID-19.

    "Let me be clear: We will not be intimidated by anyone, especially corporate bullies that put profits over the health and safety of working people", the New York AG said.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Votre message a été envoyé!
