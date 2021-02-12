'They Fear Us': Project Veritas Decries Big Tech 'Censorship' After Twitter Ban

Project Veritas has provoked the ire of liberals since its founding in 2010 for running undercover sting reports on a raft of individuals, groups and agencies including Democrat Senator Mary Landrieu, Planned Parenthood and Medicaid.

Investigative journalists Project Veritas say their suspension from Twitter was born out of 'fear' — but Big Tech "can't stop an army".

Twitter announced on Thursday the news site's account had been "permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy". Veritas Founder James O'Keefe countered that was after the group posted a video of one of its reporters questioning Facebook Vice-President for Integrity Guy Rosen on his own doorstep.

"The reporter on the ground never revealed the location, nor were any street signs that would indicate the location visible," O'Keefe insisted, saying he was appealing Twitter's decision.

Asked the real reason for the ban, Project Veritas communications director Eric Spracklen said simply​: "They fear us".

Spracklen appeared to contradict O'Keefe, confirming that the non-profit outlet was not looking to reverse the suspension and was already on other social media sites and apps.

"Project Veritas has strong followings that are growing regularly on major alternative platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Telegram, Gab, and more," he said.

The spokesman said Big Tech would not succeed in censoring voices challenging the mainstream media narrative as US citizens grow increasingly wise to them.

"They can stop one person, but they can’t stop an army," Spracklen said. "Every single day more Americans wake up to the impact of tech overreach and outright censorship."

Since its founding in 2020, Project Veritas has specialised in undercover reports on liberal organisations, Democratic Party officials and state welfare agencies. It exposed shady ballot-harvesting operations for the Democratic Party in the run-up to last year's US presidential election.