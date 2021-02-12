Register
18:17 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington, US, 27 March 2017.

    Former UN Envoy Nikki Haley Says Trump 'Let Us Down', Claims GOP 'Shouldn’t Have Followed Him'

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105221/42/1052214246_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_d42b71557c0b51cf7d5f4d53ef30cf20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102121082057253-former-un-envoy-nikki-haley-says-trump-let-us-down-claims-gop-shouldnt-have-followed-him/

    Haley, Trump's appointee to the high diplomatic post, previously criticised the former president for being "badly wrong with his words" during the 6 January rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

    Former US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley has said in an interview with The Politico news organisation that Donald Trump "let down" the Republican Party with his actions after the November election, in a rare expression of criticism against the former POTUS.

    "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again," Haley said.

    At the same time, Haley refused to criticise Trump's actions in his post before the November election, arguing that the GOP and the former president should never "apologise for the policies that we fought for and the things that we did during his four years."

     

    United States President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

     

    The former envoy to the UN also dismissed the idea that Trump was "dangerous" and insisted that there was nothing to "fear about him". Haley noted that she has not spoken to Trump since the 6 January Capitol riot, reiterating her disappointment with the then-president's remarks at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the mob's attack. The erstwhile top diplomat previously slapped Trump down for being "badly wrong with his words" at his 6 January event.

    Her criticism of Trump contrasts starkly with her earlier stance. In a previously unreleased December 2020 interview with The Politico, Haley refused to acknowledge that Trump's claims of election fraud could be "dangerous" for the country.

    Haley on GOP's Future

    Haley, whom some media, including The Politico, suspect of being a presidential hopeful for 2024, also shared her vision of the post-Trump Republican Party with the media outlet. She said she believes that the GOP will not go back to its pre-Trump ways and nor should it. According to her, the Republican Party has to retain the "good that [Trump] built", and leave out "the bad".

    President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Nikki Haley Fuels Rumors of 2024 Presidential Bid With Political Action Committee Rollout

    The alleged presidential hopeful suggested that this way the GOP can "get back" to being "a good, valuable, effective party". She also said

    "I hope our country can come together and figure out how we pull this back.".

    Related:

    Nikki Haley Slammed for ‘Dated’ Scare Tactic Declaring Socialism Democrats’ 'Default Policy’
    Nikki Haley Delivers Speech at RNC, Slamming Biden, 'Radical Left'
    Nikki Haley Urges Biden to Keep 'Three Critical Areas' of Trump's Foreign Policy
    Nikki Haley Warns 'Woke Left' Will 'Stifle Free Speech' With Joe Biden as US President
    Nikki Haley Fuels Rumors of 2024 Presidential Bid With Political Action Committee Rollout
    Tags:
    Republican Party, riot, US, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse