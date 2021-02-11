Register
23:47 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at an event announcing his candidacy for New York City Mayor in upper Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 14, 2021.

    Andrew Yang Pledges to Make NYC 'Hub for BTC', Other Cryptocurrencies if Elected Mayor

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0b/1082049668_0:0:3178:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_461e17ffd046775f93c8118f37073545.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102111082049698-andrew-yang-pledges-to-make-nyc-hub-for-btc-other-cryptocurrencies-if-elected-mayor/

    Andrew Yang, who is now seeking to become the New York City mayor, earlier took part in the Democratic primaries for the US presidency, but dropped out in February 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden one month later.

    Andrew Yang on Thursday vowed to make New York City a centre for cryptocurrencies, and particularly bitcoin, in the event that he is elected mayor.

    "As mayor of NYC - the world’s financial capital - I would invest in making the city a hub for BTC and other cryptocurrencies", Yang tweeted.

    Yang, who participated in Democratic primaries for the US presidential election in 2020, announced in January 2021 that he would contend for the position of New York City mayor, challenging incumbent Bill de Blasio. During his presidential race, he was dubbed by many as "The Internet's Favourite Candidate", promoting a so-called human-centered economy and, as said by Reuters, a "technocratic approach".

    ​Yang pledged to implement his human-centered economy in his campaign for NYC mayor, affirming support for small business and entrepreneurs, while also vowing to make The Big Apple "an affordable city".

    “Our way of life has been devastated by the pandemic", Yang states on his campaign website, referring to the coronavirus-caused crisis. "Accelerating our city’s recovery is critical. New York City has to be the fastest city to come back safely.”

    His move to cryptocurrency comes as bitcoin sets historic records, jumping to $48,481 as of 11 February, just after breaking previous records.

    With the surge of the cryptocurrency, there is potential investment from Twitter, as well as the oldest bank in America, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), saying that it will start to accept, hold and issue bitcoin for its clients.

    Bitcoin also has Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter honcho Jack Dorsey as big fans, with Tesla buying $1.5 billion in bitcoin, propelling its growth, and Dorsey's company Square investing $50 million in the cryptocurrency.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Breaks All-Time Record Shooting Past $48.4K
    Who’s Next? Twitter May Invest in Bitcoin, Says Company’s Chief Financial Officer
    Andrew Yang Leaves US Presidential Race
    Yang Is Out, Bernie Is on Top, Biden and Warren Struggle
    Tags:
    mayor, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Andrew Yang, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse