GOP Rep Believes Republicans Could See 'Pressure' to Impeach Biden if They Flip House in 2022

Recent years have seen several efforts to impeach US presidents - with former POTUS Donald Trump making history as having been impeached twice. As Biden ascended to the White House, some lawmakers have voiced intention to impeach him as well.

A Republican representative from California, Devin Nunes, told Fox News on Thursday that GOP faces a "good chance" of taking the House of Representatives in 2022 and, if that happens, they could be pressured to impeach President Joe Biden.

According to Nunes, if Republicans can claw back access to some social media platforms - like Parler, an app popular with conservatives and blocked after the January 6 Capitol riot, they could deliver what he characterized as "good information" to voters to help the party to flip the majority of seats in the House.

"If we start to get good information out to the American people, Republicans have a good chance of taking the House in 2022," Nunes told Fox's Sean Hannity. "Now, if that happens, and let’s — for example, we don’t know what’s going to happen to Hunter Biden’s laptop. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the Durham investigation. But I could see pressure would become great for us to actually have to impeach Biden."

The congressman did not elaborate on charges Biden could face, but outlined that he is not the one who would want to impeach him, while noting that "you’re going to have people that are going to say that."

© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.

This is not the first Biden impeachment gambit. A GOP representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed impeachment articles against the Democratic president in January, accusing him of abuse of power and corruption.

Her attempt, however, was fruitless, as it was the former president, Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House on January 8 for "incitement of insurrection" for his encouragement of the deadly January 6 the Capitol riot that saw 5 people killed, including a Capitol building police officer who was beaten to death by Trump supporters.

Although the Trump legal team argues that an impeachment trial against a private citizens is unconstitutional, the Senate voted to the contrary. The trial is expected to go for over a week, but observers say that Trump's conviction is unlikely, as it needs to be backed by at least 17 Republicans.

Currently, the Democratic party a holds the majority in the House of Representatives, with the Senate divided 50-50 even as Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris holds a tie-breaking vote.