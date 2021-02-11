Register
19:31 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York.

    Presumption of Guilt? Clinton Claims Only Way to Acquit Trump is Via Aid From Accomplices in Jury

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107675/19/1076751997_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_a3d246a655b6a49fa6fc4a5d8a9217bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102111082048078-presumption-of-guilt-clinton-claims-only-way-to-acquit-trump-is-via-aid-from-accomplices-in-jury/

    Democrats are currently attempting to prove the existence of a link between the deadly 6 January riot and statements made on the same day by former US President Donald Trump alleging massive voter fraud, alongside his refusal to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election.

    Former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton alleged that the only way that former US President Donald Trump can be acquitted in the second impeachment trial on charges of inciting insurrection is with help from "co-conspirators" she suggests are among the "jury".

    Trump's former opponent in 2016 election, Clinton further alleged that no amount of facts presented by the ex-POTUS' legal team and no legal defence built by them would be enough to absolve the Republican president of his guilt.

    Her statement came on the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, after Democrats and six Republicans in the upper chamber voted that the process is legitimate despite that Trump is no longer in office. Dems and others have been attempting to prove the link between Trump's words and actions ahead of the 6 January Capitol riot, and the actions of his supporters, who rushed into the Congress' building, causing widespread damage and vandalism, and five deaths, including that of a Capitol Hill police officer.

    US Capitol Building
    From New Riot Video to 'Inciter-in-Chief' Charges: A Look at Pivotal Moments in Day 2 of Trump Trial

    The actions of the rioters were spotlighted during the trial as prosecutors showed videos, some of which had not yet been made public, showing the attack on the Congress building by the Trump supporters who failed in their attempt to thwart the certification of the election results. Democratic impeachment managers have dismissed the notion that Trump urged his supporters to protest peacefully, which he had done both on Twitter after the attack and, reportedly, during his speech at the rally on the White House lawn on 6 January. Democrats have focused on how many times Trump used the word "fight" during his address and how he repeatedly questioned 2020 election integrity, and have accused him of inciting the Capitol violence.

    Related:

    Impeachment Managers Roll Out New Unseen Videos of Capitol Riot at Day Two of Trump Trial
    Day 2 of Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial in US Senate
    From New Riot Video to 'Inciter-in-Chief' Charges: A Look at Pivotal Moments in Day 2 of Trump Trial
    Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial in US Senate - Day Three
    Trump Has Not Shown Remorse for Capitol Violence, Report Says Amid Ex-President's Trial
    Tags:
    presumption of innocence, trial, impeachment, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue inside the fountain on Trafalgar Square in London is seen covered with icicles and frozen water as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country on 8 February 2021.
    Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse