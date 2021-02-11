Kennedy's Nephew Blocked on Instagram Over Coronavirus Vaccine Misinformation

Robert F Kennedy Jr, a nephew of former US president John F Kennedy, has been suspended on Instagram after posting what the photo-sharing platform's owner Facebook said was misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccination against the virus.
"We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," a Facebook representative told AFP.
His Facebook page, however, is still active and contains several posts with links to research and articles that warn about the adverse effects coronavirus vaccines could have on human health.
On Monday, Facebook updated its policies, saying in its blog it would double down on efforts to remove "false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic".
