Register
11:36 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A billboard displaying the U.S. national debt is displayed along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, March 18, 2020

    Doesn't Play Role in Deliberations: Fed Chief Says US Gov't Not Concerned With Record-High Debt

    © AP Photo / David Becker
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/04/1078940447_0:87:3078:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_ed9ca727be7a8416ab2dec9dccf01f0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102111082041865-doesnt-play-role-in-deliberations-fed-chief-says-us-govt-not-concerned-with-record-high-debt/

    The federal government's debt has received several extensions to its limits over the past 5 years, but the pandemic drastically increased the tempo of the debt to GDP ratio due to major economic slowdowns dealt with by increased government spending.

    At present, the US government is not concerned with the issue of the growing national debt to GDP ratio, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated during a speech at the New York Economic Club on 10 February. According to Powell, it is too early to start worrying about the government's "ability to finance itself" and stressed that the fed will maintain its monetary position concerning interest rates for "maximum employment and price stability".

    "Federal budgetary issues do not play a role in our deliberations at all […] My own view is that fiscal authorities will need to return to this question and the time to do that is not now – when the economy is weak, we have 10 million people unemployed. That time is when the economy is strong, unemployment is low, taxes are rolling", Powell said.

    The fed chief separately admitted that the US federal budget "is not on a fiscally sustainable path" and added that this has been the case for years, even before the pandemic started. At the same time, he underscored that this does not necessarily mean the federal debt itself is not sustainable, noting that the low-interest rates in the country play into the hands of the US government.

    Powell's statements come as the US federal budget is under simultaneous pressure from increased government spending on coronavirus relief efforts, with President Joe Biden pushing for another round of payments for citizens, and decreased taxation caused by a major slowdown in the American economy due to the pandemic.

    US Dollar
    © CC0
    US Federal Debt Will 'Soon Be Larger Than Any Time in History', American Budget Watchdog Claims

    According to the US Department of Commerce, the nation's GDP contracted by 3.5% in 2020, showing its worst performance since the Second World War. The previous year also went down as one of the worst in terms of unemployment as many businesses had to close or axe jobs due to coronavirus-induced limitations and lockdowns, with the hospitality, aviation and transport industries suffering the worst.

    Related:

    US’ Federal Debt ‘Would Be the Highest by Far in Nation’s History’ by 2050: Report
    'Blow-Up' Event Could Crush US Dollar as Multi-Trillion Debt Mounts, Ex-IMF Deputy Head Warns
    US Federal Debt Will 'Soon Be Larger Than Any Time in History', American Budget Watchdog Claims
    'The Notion That US Debt Can Ever Be Paid Back is Ridiculous', Analyst Says
    Russian Debt Highly Popular Due to High Real Interest Rate, US Investor Says
    Tags:
    US debt, GDP, Federal Reserve, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse