Register
00:40 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This new impeachment trial video footage shows Officer Eugene Goodman saving Mitt Romney’s life:

    Netizens Rejoice as Released Capitol Riot Footage Shows Officer Goodman Directing Romney to Safety

    Twitter/PalmerReport
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082038544_19:0:1374:762_1200x675_80_0_0_4556ebe78fd260b17b24a8f860fee476.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102101082038493-netizens-rejoice-as-newly-released-capitol-riot-footage-show-officer-directing-romney-to-safety/

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was one of several lawmakers specifically targeted by the pro-Trump rioters that stormed Capitol Hill and forced their way into the US Capitol building to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Four rioters and one police officer died as a direct result of the attack.

    House impeachment managers on Wednesday opened former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial with never-before-seen footage of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman leading Romney to safety as rioters were storming the Capitol building on January 6.

    “Officer Goodman passes Sen. Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety,” narrated impeach manager Stacey Plaskett, the 5th delegate to the US House of Representatives from the US Virgin Islands' at-large congressional district. 

    “On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber. Officer Goodman made his way down to the first floor where he encountered the same insurrectionists we just saw breach the Capitol," she added. 

    Goodman, who has been recommended to receive the Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts, was lauded for what many describe as his acts of "heroism" in confronting the pro-Trump mob. 

    "It tears your, your heart and brings tears to your eyes, that was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," the Utah senator said in response to seeing the video, as reported by NBC's Jullie Tsirkin

    Romney, a critic of Trump, increasingly faced backlash after he broke ranks as the sole GOP senator to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power in the former US president's first impeachment trial in 2020. Trump, who was also impeached on a charge of obstruction of Congress, was on 8 January impeached in the House for a second time, for "incitement of insurrection". 

    A day before the 6 January Capitol Hill attacks, Romney was confronted by an unnamed individual who openly questioned why the Utah senator is not supporting Trump, who switched to being a Republican several years ago after decades as a Democrat. 

    “We have a Constitution, the constitutional process is clear,” Romney asserted, speaking of the Electoral College vote certification process. “I’ll follow the Constitution, and I’ll explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.” “Well, you haven’t supported him, and you didn’t even support him in the election,” the individual was overheard saying in a since-deleted video. "You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents. Period."

    Related:

    'Trump in Heels' Files Lawsuit Claiming Virginia GOP is Suppressing Her Gubernatorial Campaign
    COVID-19 Patient Starts Fire at Hospital in Spanish City of Cadiz – Reports
    Biden Announces Creation of New Pentagon Task Force on China
    Republicans Lose 140,000 Voters From Party, Democrats Lose 79,000 in January - Reports
    CDC Now Recommends Double-Masking for Optimal Protection Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    Capitol Hill, riot, insurrection, Mitt Romney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse