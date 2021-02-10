Register
19:07 GMT10 February 2021
    FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York

    Tucker Accuses Big Tech of Telling Americans With Questions About Covid Vax to ‘Shut Up and Take It’

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    The conservative television presenter and political commentator – host of one of the few cable news political shows whose ratings haven’t tanked since the election of Joe Biden, has accused US officials of “lying” about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson has scolded US officials, big tech and the media for their alleged efforts to censor or soften any skepticism among Americans toward the coronavirus vaccines being offered to them.

    “Why are Americans being discouraged from asking simple, straightforward questions about it? How effective are these drugs? Are they safe? What’s the miscarriage risk for pregnant women, for example? Is there a study on that? May we see it? And by the way, how much are the drug companies making off this stuff?” Tucker asked, referring to the kinds of questions rarely asked as authorities rush to speed up country’s vaccination programme.

    “There’s nothing QAnon about questions like that,” Tucker said, referring to the conspiracy theory that claims Donald Trump was fighting an elite cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles during his time in office.

    “These questions are not conspiracy theories, they’re the most basic questions. In a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answer, but instead we got fluff and propaganda. The media rollout for the vaccine came off like a Diet Pepsi commercial at the Super Bowl. Tons of celebrity endorsements, not a lot of science. It was totally disingenuous and naturally it had the opposite of the intended effect,” the commentator added.

    “Most Americans already supported vaccines. They didn’t need to be browbeaten in order to be convinced. They were grateful their kids no longer get tetanus and polio and chickenpox. They weren’t anti-vaccine. And yet from the very first day, the way the authorities handled the coronavirus vaccine did not inspire confidence,” he said.

    Tucker went on to criticize Bill Gates’ wife Melinda for her suggestions that regulators need to “catch up” in effectively censoring people’s views on the vaccine. “The tech companies announced early they would not allow anyone to criticize this vaccine, and anyone who did would be kicked off their platforms right away. Corporate media then took it upon themselves to enforce this rule,” he complained.

    The commentator also accused Facebook of ‘leading the way’ on vaccine censorship, including banning people from taking out ads portraying vaccines as ‘unsafe or ineffective’.

    “Science can't live in an environment like this. Without relentless skepticism, science dies. That's what science is, relentless skepticism. And when it leaves, inevitably it's replaced by witchcraft and superstition. Are we there yet? You decide,” the host stressed.

     

