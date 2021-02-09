US Senate Approves Trump's Impeachment Trial Is Constitutional

Former US president Donald Trump was impeached by House Democrats a week after the 6 January Capitol riot, accused of "inciting insurrection". Trump vehemently denied any responsibility and called impeachment "a hoax".

US Senate voted on Tuesday to approve that Donald Trump second impeachment trial is constitutional, with 56 Senators saying yes and 44 voting against.

Although a former president has never before been impeached in the United States, the Tuesday Senate vote has pushed Trump's second impeachment trial forward.

Trump's legal defense team argued that it is not constitutional to impeach a private citizen, with Democrats objecting that there should be no "January exception" and a president must be held accountable for all his actions from the first to the last day in office.

​The trial was kicked off on Tuesday and is expected to last into the next week. In order for Trump to be convicted, at least 17 Republicans will have to support the initiative, which is seen by many observers as unlikely.

Becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, Trump faced his second trial after accusations from House Democrats of "inciting insurrection" during the 6 January Capitol riot that left 5 people dead. However, the former president denied any responsibility, slamming the impeachment as a continuation of "witch hunt" and a "hoax".

According to reports, the ex-president, who does not seem to be planning to testify, believes he will be acquitted after the trial.

