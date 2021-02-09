Register
16:31 GMT09 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, second left, smiles with his wife, Jill, second right, their daughter Ashley, left, and their son-in-law Howard Krein as they stand by a newly unveiled orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden, named after in honor of the couple during a ceremony at the National Orchid Garden in Singapore Friday, July 26, 2013.

    Biden Son-in-Law’s Work for Medical Investment Firm While Advising POTUS on Covid Sparks Concerns

    © AP Photo / Lau Fook Kong
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 06
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080761145_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_dc74efb488db45d90d0272facd6938ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102091082027460-biden-son-in-laws-work-for-medical-investment-firm-while-advising-potus-on-covid-sparks-concerns/

    For much of 2020, Joe Biden was dogged by claims that he intervened to freeze a billion dollar US loan to Ukraine over a Kiev prosecutor’s probe into possible money laundering activities of a Ukrainian gas company his son Hunter Biden was working for. Now, investigators say his ties with his son-in-law may be another scandal waiting to blow up.

    Biden son-in-law Howard Krein’s role as chief medical officer for StartUp Health, a venture capital firm heavily involved in backing companies working on America’s Covid-19 response, could be accompanied by ‘questions of ethics’, not to mention possible legal repercussions, ABC News reports.

    It was previously reported that Krein, husband of Biden's daughter Ashley Biden, was heavily involved in helping to formulate the Democratic candidate’s planned pandemic response during the presidential campaign, with US media mentioning that he took part in “daily calls to brief Biden” on coronavirus policy.

    Medical Startups ‘Need All the Help They Can Get’

    Now that Biden has taken office, companies have been flocking to StartUp Health, seeking to use the venture capital firm’s potential influence with the Biden administration to make money.

    Speaking to ABC News, boutique medical tech firm Yosi Health CEO Hari Prasad said he had reached out to StartUp Health in late 2020 and asked the venture capital company to introduce its mobile patient intake and registration system service to government officials.

    “Our goal with StartUp Health is to leverage their relationships and work with state and federal agencies,” Prasad explained. “Health care is a very tough place to run a startup…so as a startup you need all the help and support you can get. That’s where StartUp Health plays a critical role. It’s a support system to lean on,” he added.

    Leon Eisen, CEO of Oxitone, a company which makes wearable pulse monitors, and which has also partnered with StartUP Health, agreed that Krein’s connections may have helped the company in earnings, while insisting that everything remains on the up-and-up ethics-wise.

    “[Krein’s] connections could help StartUp Health to make much better business, and, as a result, all StartUp Health companies – independent of their relationship with Howard – will benefit in general from the relationships of StartUp Health and connections of StartUp Health,” Eisen said.

    Help From a Powerful Friend

    Krein co-founded the health-based venture capital firm in 2011 along with his brother Steven Krein and tech entrepreneur Unity Stoakes, and has been involved in helping to oversee nearly $2 billion in investments in “a global army of entrepreneurs,” including those now seeking to sign lucrative contracts with the government.

    Joe Biden has been an active supporter of StartUp Health for nearly a decade, taking company executives on tours of the Oval Office while serving as President Barack Obama’s vice-president, and regularly appearing at corporate events hosted by the company.

    In a keynote speech at the 2018 StartUp Health Festival in San Francisco, Biden called Krein “one of the finest men I’ve ever known in my life,” and said that “when a father-in-law says that you know it means something.” He stressed however that it was the company’s effort to “chang[e] the culture to vastly expand cooperation,” and “not just my incredible admiration for my son-in-law,” that attracted him to the company.

    The potential conflict of interest is immense, since Krein could theoretically advise Biden directly to pen government contracts with companies the venture capital firm has invested in, convince him to pursue policies which benefit those companies, or even provide firms with confidential information.

    A White House spokesperson dismissed any ethical concerns, however, telling ABC News that “Biden has set and maintained the highest ethical standards for himself, his administration, and those around him,” and saying that “any implication to the contrary is flatly untrue and unsupported by the facts.”

    Last week, Biden pledged that no members of his family or extended family would be involved in any government decisions.

    US Dollars and a face mask
    © CC BY 2.0 / Jernej Furman / US Dollars and a face mask
    Coronavirus Billionaires: Forbes Lists 50 New Medical Industry Moguls Who Got Rich Off Pandemic
    Johannes Lenhard, a University of Cambridge ethics research, downplayed concerns associated with Krein’s connection to Biden, saying that “this whole world is based on insider knowledge, and the information is not equally distributed.”

    “A lot of stuff that would be totally outrageous in banking, like this idea of insider trading, is totally commonplace in venture capital. Every deal, in a sense, is based on specific information that an investor might have gotten from their network,” explained said.

    However, Meredith McGehee, director of a Washington-based watchdog, suggested that Krein is “playing with fire,” and “if he gets too close to that flame – if he is trying to either cash in on his relationship, or he is trying to influence policy – the flame is going to get him.”

    Bidengate 1.0

    Joe Biden’s potential conflict of interest in his relationship with his son-in-law has been little reported on compared to the scandals involving his son, 51-year-old lawyer, venture capitalist and corporate executive for hire Hunter Biden, who was mixed up in an alleged pay-to-play scandal which nearly derailed his father’s presidential ambitions in 2020.

    In 2019, President Donald Trump sought to pressure the Ukrainian government to reopen a probe into Hunter’s lucrative $50,000-a-month no-show job for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, ostensibly in exchange for access to Joe Biden. In 2016, Biden pressed then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to squash a Ukrainian prosecutor’s probe into Burisma over potential money laundering activities, threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to Kiev unless the prosecutor was fired. Poroshenko complied, and the investigation was dropped.

    Trump’s probing prompted the Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against him, and to accuse the president of illegally trying to get dirt on his would-be opponent in 2020. The House of Representatives impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in late 2019. Trump was cleared of any wrong-doing by the Republican-dominated Senate in February 2020.

    This Jan. 30, 2010 file photo shows Hunter Biden, right, son of Vice President Joe Biden, center, talking with President Barack Obama, and the vice president Joe Biden during a college basketball game in Washington. Biden's youngest son Hunter is joining the Navy. The Navy says the attorney and former Washington lobbyist was selected to be commissioned into the Navy Reserve as a public affairs officer. Because he is 42, he needed a special waiver to be accepted, but that is not uncommon. He is one of seven candidates recommended for a direct commission for public affairs.
    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    ‘My Boy’s Back’: Biden Says He Felt ‘Hope’ Reading Son Hunter’s Upcoming Book
    In October 2020, the Biden corruption saga gained fresh impetus after a New York Post article detailed alleged evidence found on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing how, along with Burisma, he was involved in correspondence with a wide variety of foreign officials and businesspeople seeking to arrange meetings with his influential father in exchange for cash. Most US mainstream media ignored the story ahead of the 3 November election or dismissed it as a "conspiracy theory," while Facebook and Twitter cracked down on its sharing.

    Senior Republicans have sought to pursue the Biden scandal in the legal arena. However, late last year, outgoing Trump Attorney General Bill Barr announced that he would not appoint a special counsel to investigate the president-elect's son. The Justice Department continues to probe Biden’s finances, including his Chinese business dealings, and other transactions. The investigation was started in 2018, but revealed to the public only in December 2020, after the election.

    Related:

    Wall Street Continues Record High Spree as Biden Pushes Forth With US Stimulus
    Joe Biden Administration to Ask US Attorneys Appointed By Trump to Resign, Reports Say
    Huawei's Ren Zhengfei Urges Biden's Government To Adopt 'Open Policy' To Chinese Firms In Trade Spat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse