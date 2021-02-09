Live Updates: Ex-US President Trump's Impeachment Trial to Begin in the Senate on Tuesday

The US Senate will hear arguments for and against the impeachment of former POTUS Trump on Tuesday – he's accused of inciting "insurrection" when a mob of protesters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January.
Trump’s opponents are seeking to ban him from holding public office ever again, while his defence team has urged the Senate to dismiss the accusations against him.
The Senate’s role is to sit as a High Court of Impeachment – considering evidence, hearing witnesses, and finally voting to acquit or convict. The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to side with the Democrats.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)