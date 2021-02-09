Joe Biden Administration to Ask US Attorneys Appointed By Trump to Resign, Reports Say

Joe Biden’s Justice Department will ask most of the US attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to step down, according to reports.
However, US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who is investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings, will remain on the job.
Also, US Attorney for Connecticut John Durham will stay on as a special counsel investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, but he is likely to be asked to step down as the state’s top federal prosecutor.
On 7 January, Biden nominated Merrick Garland for the post of US attorney general. The US attorney general heads the Department of Justice and simultaneously coordinates a number of intelligence agencies, including the FBI.
In December, Biden stressed that he wouldn’t interfere in the Justice Department’s work. “It’s not my Justice Department. It’s the people’s Justice Department”, he said.
The process of replacing top prosecutors will take weeks, not days, according to reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)