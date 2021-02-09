Register
05:46 GMT09 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent monitors single-adult male detainees at Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas

    'Catch-And-Release' Migrant Approach Resumes in Texas Amid Biden’s New Border Policies, Report Says

    © REUTERS / VERONICA CARDENAS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082023756_0:0:3192:1796_1200x675_80_0_0_29a63d7e3988ae53c5a013f54b22623c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102091082023697-catch-and-release-migrant-approach-resumes-in-texas-amid-bidens-new-border-policies-report-says/

    US President Joe Biden has declared that he will radically change Trump’s so-called zero-tolerance immigration policy. Encouraged by these promises, thousands of Honduran migrants are reported to be heading to the US, causing turmoil in nearby states.

    The US Border Patrol is swamped by a flow of illegal immigrants in Texas, which emerged after a new immigration policy was introduced with the new president, The Washington Times reported on Monday.

    Local officials and law enforcement raised concerns that parts of the US-Mexico border in Texas could remain unprotected against the wave of migrants, which could easily overwhelm New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

    As local security expert and senior fellow at the Centre for Immigration Studies Todd Bensman told The Washington Times, the situation is especially causing concern in the Del Rio area of Texas. According to him, immigrants have been being released after being fingerprinted and given immigration court summonses.

    “We’re on the front end of what will very likely turn into a major migration crisis on the border. The catch-and-release practice is the single most powerful incentive that exists on earth for mass migration. Nothing else propels mass migration like catch-and-release, and very very quickly”, Bensman said.

    Biden’s relaxed border policies were earlier criticised by other security officials. As Arizona’s Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels noted, the new orders endanger the US border’s safety, as criminals could also cross the border. Urging to “stop this madness”, he stressed that "more than 1,000 gang members" from over a dozen countries breached the southwest border in 2019, while "thousands of children" were being exploited by cartels and many federal agents had been attacked.

    Earlier, in January, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Biden’s intention to suspend deportation for 100 days, accusing the president of violating immigration law and failing to consult with the border state of Texas on the matter. On 26 January, a US federal judge suspended the initiative for 14 days.

    Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, queue to receive water from the Red Cross after arriving to the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, queue to receive water from the Red Cross after arriving to the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021.

    Biden's approach to illegal immigration was a key issue during his election campaign. In contrast to Trump’s distinctive Mexico wall project and other actions aimed at combatting illegal immigration, the new president pledged to suspend the construction of the wall, to end the deportation of immigrants who illegally arrived in the US with their parents, but are currently required to leave the country when they turn 21, known informally as "dreamers". In addition, Biden stated that he would lift Trump's entry ban against citizens from 13 countries.

    Shortly after his inauguration, Biden lifted the aforementioned ban, ordered to establish an inter-agency task force for "reunification of families" along the southern frontier, setting a 120-day deadline to submit an initial report, and temporarily stopped the construction of the border wall.

    Apart from that, Biden’s administration announced a bill which would provide citizenship to about 11 million illegal immigrants living in the US on day one of his presidency. In addition, Biden announced last week that his administration is going to raise the limit of refugees that could come to the US to 125,000. The previous refugee admission cap was reduced to 15,000 by former US President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Expert on Biden's Immigration Policy: 'Do We Need a Task Force to Reunite Families If We Have ICE?'
    Outrage as Illegal Immigrants Get to Jump the Queue in Sweden's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
    Canada Postpones Deportation Hearings Against Ex-Nazi Until March 19 - Immigration Board
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, US border, Texas, illegal immigrants
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse