US Court Rejects New York Bid to Prosecute Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Manafort - Filing

"Appellant having applied for leave to appeal to this Court pursuant to Criminal Procedure Law 460.20 from an order in the above-captioned case [State of New York versus Manafort]; upon the papers filed and due deliberation, it is ordered that the application is denied," Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote in a court ruling.
In December 2020, the former US president, Donald Trump, issued a full pardon for Manafort, who had been found guilty of bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy and lobbying violations relating to his work in Ukraine.
In October 2020, a US appellant court blocked Vance from pursuing state charges against Manafort on the grounds of double jeopardy. The appellant court said the state indictment against Manafort includes the same fraud charges that he was already convicted for in federal court.
All comments
Show new comments (0)