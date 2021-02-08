US to Keep Up Pressure on Yemen’s Houthis - State Department

On Friday, media reported, citing US officials, that the administration of President Joe Biden had formally informed Congress it would remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list.

WASHINGTON, February 8 (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to exert pressure on the leadership of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

"We will certainly keep up the pressure on the leadership [of the] Ansarullah movement, on the Houthis," Price said.

Price accused the Houthis of being "maligned actors" that have inflicted suffering on the Yemeni people.

The United Nations welcomes the US intention to remove Yemen's Houthi movement from the US list of groups designated as foreign terrorists, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The Trump administration added the Houthi movement to its list of foreign terrorist organizations days before the end of its tenure. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

The Middle Eastern nation has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in November 2019. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under the control of the Houthi movement since September 2014. Under the agreement, the STC should also return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.