Register
02:51 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    n this April 25, 2018, file photo Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton discusses the arrest of Golden State Killer suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.

    California DA Violates Coronavirus Restrictions to Host Wedding Reception - Report

    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082012752_0:22:2865:1634_1200x675_80_0_0_64811978a619d76c8c3f484496240edc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102081082012484-california-da-violates-coronavirus-restrictions-to-host-wedding-reception---report/

    The woman defended her decision by saying that the wedding was a "small, outdoor" event, which "adhered to state and county restrictions," allowing outdoor religious and cultural events. 

    California's Contra Costa County district attorney, Democrat Diana Becton, breached COVID-19 restrictions over the summer to hold a wedding reception in her backyard in the Bay Area, though she is the one tasked with implementing state and local anti-virus laws, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday.

    Becton said that visitors had their temperatures taken upon entry, wore masks, and were socially distanced by the families from which they came. “I had a wedding in my yard that was really based upon the love that we shared,” Becton said. “I hope that I did not do anything that was in violation of any rules. If I did, it certainly was not my intent.”

    Becton said she called the coronavirus hotline of Contra Costa County Health Services before hosting the event to "consult them on having an outdoor ceremony." After that, she came to the conclusion that "that there didn’t seem to be anything that would prohibit the event," adding that afterward, no one contracted the virus.

    According to the State Department of Public Health guidance, parties that put together people from various households were prohibited at that time and still are. Medical experts warn that people are likely to let their guard down at such events when celebrating or eating and drinking, removing their masks.

    Former vice-chairwoman of the California Republican Party and the CEO of the Center for American Liberty, Harmeet Dhillon, condemned Becton's behavior amid state restrictions imposed by her fellow party members.

    ​Dhillon's comments come in light of Becton forming a task force last year to crack down on state and county coronavirus law violators.

    Becton, Contra Costa County's DA since 2017, has reportedly been named as a potential replacement for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, President Biden's choice for secretary for health and human services.

    Beckton is not the only politician in California who has been criticized for violating the coronavirus guidelines. In November, state governor Gavin Newsom caused controversy for attending a maskless lunch party at a restaurant in the wine country of California. Later, his office issued a statement admitting the violation, adding he needed to "preach and practice, not just preach."

    Moreover, after reportedly traveling with his parents for Thanksgiving dinner, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo may have breached his own COVID restrictions when openly warning city residents not to do so.

    California leads the statistics in terms of the number of infected from the general population of the country, with the number of cases currently standing at 3.4 million, out of a total of 26.9 million in the US. The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,988.

    Related:

    US Weekly Jobless Claims Dip 2nd Week in Row as COVID-19 Fallout Continues
    'American Exceptionalism' is Why the US Has Been So Bad at Fighting COVID, Professor Says
    US House Passes Senate-Cleared Budget Resolution, Opens Path to Biden’s COVID-19 Plan
    Photos, Videos: Massive Snowstorm Blankets US East Coast, Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
    US Army Veteran Denied Free COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Due to His Income
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Gavin Newsom, Governor, California, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse