Register
16:12 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nevada desert

    Will Nevada 'Innovation Zones' Boost the State or Morph Into Corporate-Run Utopian Societies?

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107707/19/1077071998_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_4747b2c9a04d7e39395137772d422fc5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102071082007899-will-nevada-innovation-zones-boost-the-state-or-morph-into-corporate-run-utopian-societies/

    The idea of Big Tech establishing independent governments at county level in Nevada is being floated. Tech experts are discussing if these "states within a state" could exist in the established America and whether the new experiment is really in the best interests of Nevada.

    Steve Sisolak, the Democratic Nevada governor, has reportedly devised a plan to create new business in the state to boost economic development in the wake of the COVID-fuelled slump. The governor's plan, however, has a proviso: so-called "innovation zones" would allow companies to create their own governments, which would wield the authority to impose taxes, form school districts, establish justice courts, and provide public services.

    On 19 January 2021, Sisolak offered a first glimpse of the initiative during his State of the State address, but did not provide much detail. However, a draft of the new legislation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal sheds some light on his vision. 

    Company Towns & Sisolak's Innovation Zones

    The proposed bill argues that the traditional local government model is "inadequate" and doesn't provide enough flexibility and resources to attract new types of businesses, nor foster economic development in emerging technologies and innovative industries. Therefore, the draft advocates the creation of an "alternative form of local government" by companies which focus on various frontier technologies such as blockchain, robotics, AI, autonomous systems, biometrics, and renewables. Applicants would be required to own at least one 50,000-acre plot of undeveloped and uninhabited land within a county that's not a part of the city or a town; invest at least $1 billion in the new site over the next decade; and posses $250 million in assets.

    The Innovation Zone idea may not be as crazy as it sounds, though, says Jeffrey J. Blatt, a high technology attorney from Silicon Valley and Hollywood who has represented a variety of key technology companies including Apple, Sun Microsystems, Oracle and Sony. He's also the founder of X Ventures. 

    "'Company towns' are not a new concept," he notes. "They exist today in a variety of countries and had a heyday in the US in the late 1800’s and declined in the 1920’s. These areas were de facto towns as they were many times located on private property or where the company held a monopoly for an industry like coal, lumber or mining. There are many examples of company towns around the world."

    Sisolak’s proposal is different because each company would be able to effectively create a new county within a county where an Innovation Zone would be disposed, the lawyer explains. 

    ​According to the planned legislation, the innovation zones would initially operate within local counties and later be able to take over the counties’ duties to form independent governmental bodies. After becoming autonomous, they will still be subject to federal and state laws and also laws respecting the functioning of counties in Nevada, Blatt explains.

    ​"This would be a new type of political subdivision in the state of Nevada ultimately becoming the equivalent of an autonomous and separate county – with the land at least initially being fully owned by the high tech company," the lawyer says, suggesting that the new system appears to be feasible and unlikely to come in conflict with the existing state structure.
    The new Tesla gigafactory in the Nevada desert that could almost double the world’s production of lithium-ion batteries by 2018.
    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
    The Tesla gigactory in Sparks, Nevada

    Why Does Nevada's Experiment Raise Concerns?

    Nevada's contract with Blockchains LLC, which is reportedly planning to build a "smart city" east of Reno, appears to be a cornerstone of the new plan. "My pledge to creating new innovation zones and developing new technology industries will help strengthen Nevada’s infrastructure and economy and help generate new jobs in our state," Sisolak tweeted on 5 February.

    "While the proposed structure is likely workable the question is whether it actually makes sense and whether there is a real benefit to Nevada for putting this in place," says Blatt. "That is really the biggest question. Certainly there will be legal and political issues to work out – but what is the real benefit?"

    ​At the same time, the lawyer wonders if other less drastic approaches can be taken by the governor to provide tax, employment, and other incentives for high tech industries to invest in Nevada and develop the large swaths of undeveloped land in the state. "That is not clear and will no doubt be the subject of much debate if his Bill is to move forward," he says. 

    ​Sisolak's proposal is "mainly coming into existence as a response to pain points articulated by tech companies who believe that they are being overtaxed and over-regulated in Silicon Valley," suggests Christopher Benek, a global emerging tech expert and founding chair of the Christian Transhumanist Association.

    At the same time, "tech-company suitors need to be careful that they don’t do a complete 180 and under-regulate tech giants by removing accountability measures," the tech expert remarks, warning that unaccountability may lead to systemic injustice within the zones.

    ​Furthermore, the project may translate into a potential unholy alliance between tech companies and the governor, who, according to the bill, would have too much power over the zones, according to Benek.

    "Nothing seems to hold the Governor accountable or to prevent him from controlling the Board of Supervisors for these proposed innovation regions," Benek presumes. "It seems plausible that Big Tech companies who inhabited such innovation zones could and would simply lean on the governor to make sure that they get what they want."

    Sisolak's plan resembles an old Walt Disney idea to create a corporate-run Utopian society coined the "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow," says Gary Miliefsky, a renowned cybersecurity expert.

    "The Nevada Governor is showing the American people the real power of corporations," he says. Citing increasing instances of censorship by Big Tech as well as political bias and partisanship of Silicon Valley giants, Miliefsky expresses fears that Nevada's experiment may translate into something "very bad and completely unconstitutional."

    "However, it just goes to prove that many government officials do not understand the oath they take when they are sworn in," the cybersecurity expert adds.

    Related:

    'Big Tech Has Gotten Out of Hand': Trump Jr. Explains Why He Joined Telegram
    ‘Big Tech in Bed With US Government’, Manipulating Policy Decisions Slammed as Travesty by Expert
    ‘Faceless Boards of Censors': Florida Governor Proposes Legislation to Fight Big Tech
    Tags:
    biometrics, robotics, AI, blockchain technology, big tech, innovation, Democrats, Nevada, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse