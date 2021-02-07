NYPD Sergeant Disciplined for Wearing 'Trump Make Enforcement Great Again 2020' Patch

The NYPD has moved to discipline an officer who sported a “Trump Make Enforcement Great Again 2020” patch while on duty.
The decision is said to have been made after a video emerged online showing a female police sergeant wearing the "politically-oriented" patch during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn on Friday.
As seen in the video, the patch featured the skull symbol of the Marvel Comics character The Punisher, but with Trump's signature hairdo.
NYPD Sergeant Dana M. Martillo seen having Trump patches on her vest last night...anything political on the uniform is against department policy and also a terrible mask wearer— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) February 6, 2021
Care to comment @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDnews @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/5k9H0FKKoo
In turn, the NYPD said that the officer has been disciplined and that a further investigation is ongoing.
We are aware of a video showing one of our members wearing a politically oriented patch.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 6, 2021
The officer has already received an initial discipline.
A further investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/t6nZlvFPl5
According to the NYPD's policy, law enforcement officers are not allowed to have anything political on their uniform or make any political statements.
Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs. https://t.co/zsTskDO10Z— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 6, 2021
