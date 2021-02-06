Mixing Up Bookshelves: Hunter Biden's Memoir Tops Amazon Bestsellers... in 'Chinese Biographies'

For some reason the memoir, as well as the story of Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, landed in the wrong category, which has set off a social media storm due to the allegations about Biden's ties to Beijing.

The memoir of US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, titled "Beautiful Things", was trending number one on Amazon's list of bestsellers - in the "Chinese Biographies" category. According to Newsweek, Amazon confirmed that the inclusion of the book in the Chinese list was an error. The firm later moved it to "Biographies of Presidents & Heads of State".

Critics of the Biden clan mocked Hunter, dropping scoffing comments about the initial mistake and then about the sudden change of categories.

The mishap came against the backdrop of previous reports about the US president's son's allegedly suspicious business activities in China. The Wall Street Journal reported that the younger Biden is still the owner of a 10% stake in the Chinese company BHR Partners that is funded by both private investors and state bodies, including the People's Bank of China.

According to Fox News, Hunter Biden is also the subject of a tax investigation after allegedly requesting a $10 million wire from the head of CEFC China Energy to "properly fund and operate" SinoHawk, his joint venture with the company.

The book was purchased by Simon & Schuster in the fall of 2019 and is set to be published on 6 April 2021. According to earlier reports, the memoir will touch upon some dark and controversial themes, including Hunter Biden's issues with substance abuse and the death of his brother Beau from cancer.

Ahead of its April publication, the book was circulated among writers including Stephen King, Bill Clegg, Anne Lamott, and Dave Eggers.