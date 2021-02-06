Biden Believes Trump Should Not Have Access to Intelligence Briefings

Following the US Capitol siege on January 6, Donald Trump was excoriated by both Democrats and Republicans, with lawmakers initiating a retroactive impeachment against the former president - the second one for him.

US President Joe Biden does not think that his predecessor Donald Trump should have access to US intelligence briefings.

In an interview with CBS News that aired Friday, Biden claimed that Trump cannot be granted access to intel briefings "because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection."

Asked about his worst fear if Trump continues to receive intelligence briefings, Biden reiterated his claim that Trump poses an "existential threat" and is still "dangerous."

"I'd rather not speculate out loud. I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden said.

Pres. Biden sits down with @NorahODonnell for his first network interview since taking office.



Hear more from the president about his plans for tackling the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Super Bowl, only on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/zg2rQhUeQo — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 5, 2021

​Earlier this week, the White House said its national security team was undertaking a review to decide if Trump can continue to receive updates on intelligence upon leaving office amid concerns he may allegedly misuse it. Several Democrats have also claimed, citing media reports of his businesses' unpaid debts, that Trump cannot be trusted with such sensitive information.

The ability to confidential intelligence briefings on major policy issues, such as when traveling to another nation, is granted to former US presidents under the law.

On January 13, on charges of inciting violence, the House impeached Trump with 232 votes in favor and 197 against. An article on Trump's impeachment was signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the paper is scheduled to be submitted to the Senate on February 9 to launch the trial process of the former president. If convicted, the Senate might hold a separate vote on banning him from ever holding public office again.