Feds Arrest Suspected Rioters Who Chartered Private Jet to Protest Election Results

Jenna Ryan, another Texas-based real estate broker, was arrested last month after authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) came across a social media video in which she identified herself.

Katherine Schwab and Jason Hyland, two real estate brokers from Dallas, Texas, were arrested earlier this week and both charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful activity" and "disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," during the deadly January 6 riot in and around the Capitol building.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Hyland "described the walk up the steps of the Capitol building as a ‘funnel’. There were two Capitol Police Officers holding the doors open at the top of the stairs."

Hyland recounted that when he asked cops if he could go inside, officers replied, "everyone else is."

The complaint details that Schwab and Hyland were suspected to have been inside the Capitol building via photo evidence.

Prior to her arrest in Texas on Monday, Schwab told a user on Facebook that she was not able to take pictures once inside the building "because they closed the door behind us and had their guns drawn at a few...interesting though, the national guard was in there and didn’t move an inch. They sat back. They didn’t fight against us at all...because there was no need to. After the girl was shot and killed that’s when we raised hell.”

The "girl" she referred to was Ashli Babbitt, the 14-year military veteran shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer during the riot.

Schwab and Hyland notably flew from Texas to Washington, DC, with Jenna Ryan, who was arrested on January 15 and charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds" - the same charges leveled against the other two accused. Hyland reportedly booked the private jet.

“Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go," Ryan declared during a recording posted to her social media accounts, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.”

A photo posted to her since-deleted account also appeared to threaten news organizations reporting on the January 6 incident.

"If the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next," she tweeted.

During an interview with Candysdirt.com, Ryan referred to herself and other rioters as "front-line patriots who are fighting for liberty."