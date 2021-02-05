Joe Biden on COVID Relief Bill: GOP Not Willing To Go as Far as We Need

Earlier, Senate Democrats cleared a budget resolution that paves the way for lawmakers to pass a COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support. The budget measure will now go back to the House of Representatives for approval.

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to tackle the economic downfalls prompted by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that he will move forward without Republican support if needed.

"I'm going to act. I'm going to act fast," Biden said. "I'd like to be doing it with the support of Republicans ... But they're just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go."

The commander-in-chief underscored that while he preferred bipartisan work on offering Americans COVID-19 relief, it would be an "easy choice" to put bipartisan efforts aside in favor of providing adequate assistance to struggling Americans "now."

In announcing his plans, Biden explained his administration's COVID-19 relief will direct $160 billion into the national COVID-19 strategy to bolster manufacturing, distribution and establishing vaccinations sites across the nation.

"Anything that's needed to get vaccine in peoples' arms," Biden said, adding that "job number one is vaccines."

The second focus of his administration's efforts would be providing financial support to the American public, assistance that will include the $1,400 stimulus checks that were initially proposed, extension of the unemployment insurance, rental assistance, health insurance coverage and ensuring that essential personnel do not lose their jobs, among other measures.

"It's better economics," Biden remarked, noting that his plan would not only address the "immediate crisis," but also promote economic growth in the future.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW