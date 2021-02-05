Register
08:45 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC Dec. 28, 2018.

    What to Know About Vote-a-Rama as US Senate Holds COVID-19 Budget Marathon Debate

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107144/56/1071445680_0:192:3276:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_25b17adc7c73511e62e2368ef3944e4e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102051081985855-what-to-know-about-vote-a-rama-as-us-senate-holds-covid-19-budget-marathon-debate/

    Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that President Joe Biden had moved to greenlight a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

    US Senate Democrats are voting on a series of non-binding amendments made by the Republicans to a budget resolution in a marathon session, widely known as "vote-a-rama".

    The second vote comes a day after the House approved the resolution in a move that may allow Congress to pass a hefty COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support.

    So what is the vote-a-rama all about?

    What's the Goal?

    The term "vote-a-rama" pertains to a period that allows Republican lawmakers to introduce amendments to the budget resolution, seen as the first step of the process to draft President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus plan worth $1.9 trillion.

    US President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 28, 2021.
    © AFP 2020 / MANDEL NGAN
    US President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 28, 2021.

    Senators are allowed to offer up an unlimited number of changes, which means that the votes on those changes will stretch late into Thursday night and possibly into Friday morning. The process will only stop when Senate leaders agree to wrap it up.

    Does Vote-a-Rama Differ From Regular Senate Votes?

    A typical Senate vote stipulates that senators have about 15 minutes to get to the floor to say "yea" or "nay" to a proposal. A vote-a-rama, however, envisages that this timeframe is restricted to 10 minutes, while each side then gets 30 seconds to talk about the amendment and then start voting.

    How Does the Process Take Place?

    During a vote-a-rama, a lawmaker introduces an amendment, which is sometimes just written on a piece of paper.

    This is followed by a minute of debate equally divided by each side, and 10 minutes to vote.

    The Republican side, right, in the House chamber is seen as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate
    © REUTERS / J. Scott Applewhite
    The Republican side, right, in the House chamber is seen as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate

    Senate members are typically required to stay in or close by the chamber for the entire marathon event.

    Putting Senators 'on the Record'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that they are "going to put senators on the record" and to see "what this resolution looks like on the other side — and what signals Democrats send to the American people along the way".

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
    "If we're to debate this phony partisan budget, we will create some clarity for the American people", he added.

    The remarks came as the Republicans said they plan to offer amendments to the budget resolution to prohibit COVID-19 funds for schools that don't reopen after its teachers are vaccinated, as well as to bar stimulus checks to illegal immigrants and relieve mobile and remote pandemic workers of extra tax bills.

    'Nightmare of Epic Proportions'

    Former Senate Budget Committee staffer Zach Moller was cited by the website marketwatch.com as saying that vote-a-rama is "the punishment that the minority party gets to inflict on the majority party for using the streamlined processes set up in the budget process and reconciliation".

    He was echoed by Jim Manley, a former spokesman for ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who described vote-a-rama as "a total and unequivocal nightmare of epic proportions".

    "For those working in the Capitol it is an extraordinarily stressful time. Normally cheerful individuals become snarling animals as more and more votes are taken", Manley argued.

    Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, in turn, claimed that vote-a-rama is "not about a goofy 10-hour or 12-hour or 15-hour process where we stack amendments and try to set each other up, that we'll somehow trick someone into taking a bad position that can be turned into a campaign advertisement".

    According to him, "it is nonsense, and everybody should ignore it if they can. Do anything to not watch vote-a-rama".

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    'Full Scale Wartime Effort': Biden Signs Executive Orders for New COVID-19 Response Program
    On Wednesday, the budget resolution was okayed in a 218-212 vote in the House, amid high hopes of the Senate giving the green light to the document later this week.

    The relief package may be passed via a simple majority instead of the Senate's traditional 60-vote threshold if the reconciliation procedure passes.

    House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth said in a statement following the Wednesday vote that Congress should continue to move forward with the coronavirus aid bill.

    Related:

    CDC: Highly Contagious UK COVID-19 Variant May Become Dominant US Strain by March
    Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates in 12 US States Linked to Mask-Wearing, New Lancet Study Suggests
    Theories That COVID-19 Originated from US Army Lab Flood Chinese Microblogging Website
    Lending Hands: Big Tech Pulls Strings as US Pushes Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, package, relief, Joe Biden, Republicans, Democrats, US Senate, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse