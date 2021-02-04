Register
19:31 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former National security adviser John Bolton leaves his home in Bethesda, Md. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump's legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at the Senate trial.

    Trump’s Ex-Aide John Bolton Says GOP Will 'Avert Disaster' by Keeping Liz Cheney in Congress

    © AP Photo / Luis M. Alvarez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081175332_0:0:2797:1573_1200x675_80_0_0_eec97c905c98670d4315de4bddc6e645.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102041081980796-trumps-ex-aide-john-bolton-says-gop-will-avert-disaster-by-keeping-liz-cheney-in-congress/

    Although Liz Cheney fended off threats to her leadership role in the House GOP, some of her party colleagues still view her support for Donald Trump’s censure as a betrayal.

    Former National Security Adviser John Bolton believes the Republican Party has managed to avoid a disaster by voting to keep Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her post of House Republican Conference chair, despite pressure on her to resign following her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

    Donald Trump’s former aide took to Twitter after the House Republicans voted 145 to 61 against a motion demanding that Cheney step down.

    "I'm pleased @Liz_Cheney will retain her leadership post & the GOP will avert a disaster", Bolton said on Thursday, stressing that "we can't follow those who shout the loudest or stage angry rallies for attention”.

    “Attacks against Republicans simply based on their disagreements about Trump must end", the ex-aide, who had earlier parted ways with Trump as a result of misunderstandings on certain foreign policies, asserted.

    Former vice president Dick Cheney’s daughter, who represents Wyoming's at-large congressional district, had earlier been pressed by some party colleagues to resign after she became one of ten Republicans to vote in favour of Trump’s impeachment.

    She is not the only one to have faced criticism over her decision.

    Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger complained Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about likewise facing condemnation since he voted to impeach Trump.

    According to him, everyone eventually turned his back on him, including family and friends.

    “Look it’s really difficult. I mean, all of a sudden imagine everybody that supported you, or so it seems that way, your friends, your family, has turned against you. They think you're selling out”, Kinzinger said.

    Commenting on the recent meeting between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he expressed his frustration about the GOP’s perspective amid reports that Trump has recently been trying to restore trust among Republicans.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart for holiday travel to Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    'Bunker Mentality' Keeping Melania Trump by Donald's Side After Leaving White House, Report Says

    According to earlier reports, Trump was making inquiries of ten members of the Republican Party who joined the Democrats to vote for his second impeachment on 13 January.

    He reportedly met with his political advisers shortly after the vote and demanded to know the names of the party members involved and whether he had ever done anything for them.

    On 13 January, the lower chamber voted to impeach Trump for the second time following accusations that he “incited an insurrection” at the Capitol on 6 January, when crowds of his supporters besieged the seat of Congress. The Senate is due to start the post-impeachment trial proceedings on 9 February.

    The chance that Trump will be convicted in the Senate seems slim, as 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats in voting for the conviction. Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD), the lead impeachment manager, requested the former US president on Thursday to "provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial" and then present said "testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, 8 February 2021, and no later than Thursday, 11 February 2021". In his Tuesday filing, the former president "denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment". 

    Related:

    Trump ‘Tears Apart’ Republican Party, Bolton Claims After POTUS Dubs Him ‘One of Dumbest’ in WH
    Former Adviser Bolton Calls for Trump to Resign, Be Investigated on Inciting Capitol Riots
    Trump is 'Aberration in American Politics', Bolton Claims Amid New Impeachment Push
    Tags:
    trial, US Senate, Donald Trump, Liz Cheney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse