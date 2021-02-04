US House Impeachment Managers Request Trump Testify Under Oath for Senate Trial

Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD), the lead impeachment manager, issued a memo to Trump on Thursday, requesting the former US president "provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial" and then present said "testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and no later than Thursday, February 11, 2021."
NEW: Lead House impeachment manager just sent letter to Donald Trump asking him to testify under oath either before or during his impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/Gs4V7bQm8Q— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) February 4, 2021
The request comes as a follow-up to Trump's Tuesday filing in which he "denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment."
"You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense," Raskin wrote.
