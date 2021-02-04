Register
19:52 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    The 'Great Reset' Super Bowl: Firms That Cashed In on COVID Lockdown Go Long With Ads

    © REUTERS / Kyle Zedaker
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081980874_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_3dfb99e3ce32e129d3dff3c94e8a28bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102041081980473-the-great-reset-super-bowl-firms-that-cashed-in-on-covid-lockdown-go-long-with-ads/

    The raft of new brands in this year's Super Bowl advertising line-up may reflect a sea-change in the US economy as it looks to emerge from the pandemic lockdown. Stalwart Budweiser has pulled out — as bars and restaurants face mandatory closure — to be replaced by online retailers and gig economy labour brokers.

    The 55th Super Bowl will see a new crop of advertisers, with regulars Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi replaced by online retailers that grew fat on the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Last year's winners the Kansas City Chiefs — facing accusations of racism for their moniker and stereotypical war chant song — will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

    New e-commerce advertisers willing to pay the eye-watering $5.5 million for a 30-second slot include groceries delivery firm DoorDash, freelance labour broker Fiverr, used car merchant VRoom and online flea-market Mercari.

    “The Super Bowl is a great platform for the big, breakthrough kinds of messages for a company,” said analyst Jim Nail from B2C Marketing, adding that the question was: “How is the brand relevant in a pandemic-induced world?”

    Another newcomer is stock market trading site Robinhood, which has garnered massive negative publicity in recent after it blocked users from buying shares in retail chain GameStop. The broker imposed the ban after a rush into the heavily-undervalued stock by small investors sent the price soaring — and caused a reported $70 billion in losses for speculative hedge funds that had short-sold GameStop shares twice over in some cases.

    The trend could be a portent of the future economy after the lockdown, which has seen main street stores closed but online retailers doing a roaring trade, while millions of Americans lost their jobs or were forced to work from home.

    “Particularly in the early stages of the pandemic, some people physically could not get to a dealership because some of them had to close for obvious reasons,” said Vroom chief marketing officer Peter Scherr. “We were an interesting alternative and a new one and an innovative one that really captured the moment for consumers.”

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    UK Chancellor Slams ‘Moving Goalposts’ on End of COVID-19 Lockdown as Jab Target Raised to 32m
    The blows to bricks-and-mortar workplaces could also see an increase in the number of people seeking work in the gig economy of the so-called "Fourth Industrial Revolution". 2020 was a “landmark year” for Fiverr, chief marketing officer Gali Arnon stressed.

    “All over the world, freelancers [are] joining our platform, because of the situation, because of the pandemic and because of the high rate of unemployment all over the world,” she said.

    Related:

    Biden Greenlights Democrats-Only $2-Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package, Senator Schumer Says
    California Governor Newsom in Hot Water for Hushing Up Formulas Used to Determine Lockdown Tiers
    The Inequality Virus: Indian Billionaires' Wealth Increased by 35% During Lockdown, Says Oxfam
    'Shaq Does Not Mess Around': Basketball Legend Creates His Own Super Bowl Pre-Game Show
    Tags:
    DoorDash, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Advertising, Super Bowl
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse