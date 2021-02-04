Russian Citizen Oksana Vovk Leaves US Prison to Be Deported to Russia

"She has left this facility. She is gone", a representative of the office said.
Vovk left the prison at 8.25 am local time without bond, a notice on the sheriff’s office website said.
“Charges: deportation to Russia”, it added.
Oksana Vovk was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the United States in June 2019 on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Last December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.
The US penitentiary system does not normally consider the time spent in pre-trial custody in other countries, but might choose to reduce the sentence if inmates demonstrate good conduct.
