Register
10:47 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

    A Glimpse Into Biden's Migration-Related Orders...Which Will 'Take Some Time' to Implement

    © AP Photo / Sandra Sebastian
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081794843_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ace3a06c903e67cb9148843dc3206662.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102031081967305-a-glimpse-into-bidens-migration-related-orderswhich-will-take-some-time-to-implement/

    The Biden administration has been solid on its intention to reverse what it sees as Trump's "draconian" immigration policies, particularly ending construction on a US-Mexico border wall while rolling out a path for undocumented immigrants to obtain American citizenship.

    US President Joe Biden has signed three executive orders, which are believed to be aimed at addressing concerns over the Trump administration's immigration policies. Here's a glimpse into what are these orders are all about.

    Elimination of Bad Policy?

    Shortly after signing the orders, Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he is not "making new law” but is "eliminating bad policy", in an apparent nod to former US President Donald Trump.

    POTUS didn't mention Trump by name, but said the former US administration's orders "were counterproductive to our national security, counterproductive to who we are as a country". According to Biden, it is "particularly" related to "the area of immigration".

    Biden Seeking 'to Restore Faith' in US Immigration System

    One of the orders that Biden signed aims to "restore faith" in the US immigration system and "strengthen integration and inclusion of new Americans".

    The order scrapped the Trump administration rule making migrants ineligible for public assistance, instructing the State Department, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security to review the guidelines for becoming a US citizen.

    The government "should develop welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion, and citizenship, and it should embrace the full participation of the newest Americans in our democracy", the order pointed out.

    The document also stipulates reviewing the naturalisation process and revising the policy known as "public charge", which cracks down on those migrants who use public benefits by disrupting their efforts to receive green cards.

    Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021.

    The order is unlikely to work immediately given Tuesday's statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the government wants "to put in place an immigration process here that can, that is humane, that is moral, that considers applications for refugees […] in a way that treats people as human beings".

    She made it clear that it's "going to take some time" and is "not going to happen overnight".

    Task Force to Reunite Children

    Another executive action envisages forming a task force chaired by the homeland security secretary to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents under the so-called "zero tolerance" policy enacted by the Trump administration.

    The order gives the secretary a 120-day deadline to submit an initial report on the "reunification of families" along the border.

    According to Biden, this would "undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, their mothers and fathers, at the border".

    Migrant caravan on its way to the US
    © AP Photo / JOSE CABEZAS
    Migrant caravan on its way to the US

    The order does not address whether parents who have been deported will be given special protections to come back to the US to reunite with their children.

    Some, including immigration attorney Carol Anne Donohoe, have insisted that the task force's four-month timeframe is out of sync with Biden's previous promises to take immediate action.

    "The families we represent – who've not seen their kids in 3 years - are going to be so happy when we tell them not to worry! Joe Biden has created a task force to review the problem. Check back in 120 days", Donohoe tweeted on Wednesday.

    'Root Causes' of Migration

    Biden's third executive order pertains to the "safe and orderly" processing of asylum-seekers and to resolving the "root causes" of migration from Central America.

    The document urges the government to address the "violence, instability, and lack of opportunity that compel so many people to flee their homes".

    The government should use its resources in order to combat "drug cartels and human traffickers" rather than migrants, according to the order.

    The signing of the orders comes a week after Cochise County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Dannels denounced Joe Biden's policies, calling the president's immigration position "hasty" and urging POTUS to "stop this madness".

    "It goes back to show you how vulnerable our southwest border is to include every American in this country if we don't have a secure border. We've worked so well over the years and why we need a secure border is just common sense", Dannels told Fox News.

    © REUTERS / LUIS ECHEVERRIA
    Migrant Caravan Clashes With Guatemalan Forces After Biden Team Warns Against Coming to US
    The Biden administration has repeatedly made it clear that it wants to reverse what it sees as Trump's "draconian" immigration policies, particularly fortifying the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) - the so-called Dreamers Act - and ending construction on a US-Mexico border wall.

    Former President Donald Trump, for his part, warned that "waves" of illegal immigrants may enter the US once his immigration policies are reversed. The warning came amid reports that halting the construction of a US wall near its border with Mexico may cost hefty sums.

    Related:

    US Appeals Court Upholds Block of Trump's Third-Country Transit Ban on Migrants
    US Court Orders Gov't to Release Migrant Children From Family Detention Centers by 17 July
    US Extends Policy to Immediately Reject Migrants at Southern Border Indefinitely – DHS
    Tags:
    families, policy, migrants, orders, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse