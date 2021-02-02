Transportation Secretary Nominee Buttigieg Reaches Senate Vote Threshold for Confirmation

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Buttigieg to join US President Joe Biden's cabinet and head the US Department of Transporation.
Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the floor and spoke highly of the 39-year-old.
“Mr. Buttigieg is an impressive public servant who has already earned the respect and confidence of both sides,” remarked Schumer. “I look forward to confirming his nomination.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer: “We have a second outstanding nominee to confirm today as well, Pete Buttigieg for secretary of transportation… I'm excited to call him Secretary Pete by the end of the day.” pic.twitter.com/WFxxoCsEwZ— Forbes (@Forbes) February 2, 2021
While Buttigieg has received bipartisan support during his confirmation process, some lawmakers, such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have opposed his confirmation as transportation secretary.
