Register
18:01 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this courtroom sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, second from right, listens along with defence attorneys, from left, Marc Fernich, Michael Miller, and Martin Weinberg as Judge Richard M. Berman denies him bail during a hearing in the federal court, Thursday, 18 July 2019 in New York. Judge Berman denied bail for the jailed financier on sex-trafficking charges, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant were free formed the heart of this decision.

    'Not a Conspiracy Theory': Trump’s Lawyer Schoen Explains Why He Doesn't Believe in Epstein Suicide

    © AP Photo / Aggie Kenny
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081960317_0:287:2730:1823_1200x675_80_0_0_b0d7ed73a4ec977ded4e86eea0cc4bad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102021081960381-not-a-conspiracy-theory-trumps-lawyer-schoen-explains-why-he-doesnt-believe-in-epstein-suicide/

    Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had many powerful and influential pals around the world. After he died in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, many have questioned whether his death was indeed suicide as medical examiners declared.

    David Schoen, federal criminal defence lawyer who has been hired by Donald Trump as a part of his impeachment team, has casted doubt on Jeffrey Epstein’s “suicide” in a detailed statement to Newsweek.

    According to the civil rights attorney, his beliefs have nothing “to do with a conspiracy theory” but are rather based on his own observations that were preceding the tragic events.

    Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 over sex trafficking accusations was found dead in his prison cell a month later, on 10 August.

    Just nine days before that, Schoen said he had a meeting with the disgraced financier “at his request.”

    "We met for 5 hours. During that meeting he asked me if I would consider representing him in the then-pending criminal case. I said that I would but that I wanted to meet with his current team first to hear their view of the idea,” Schoen recalls in a written statement.

    The lawyer says that he then received a call from a member of Epstein’s team saying that the convicted sex offender was “animated and energized” after talking to Schoen, although the man still did not become an official member of his defence.

    "The following week I received repeated messages about his enthusiasm from our meeting and his eagerness to fight his case,” Schoen maintains.
    Attorney David Schoen, center, talks to reporters during a news conference as Alfred McBean, left, and Jennifer Young, mother of Jermaine McBean, second from left, listen Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Jermaine McBean, was shot by a sheriff's deputy while carrying an air rifle in 2013
    © AP Photo / Alan Diaz
    Attorney David Schoen, center, talks to reporters during a news conference as Alfred McBean, left, and Jennifer Young, mother of Jermaine McBean, second from left, listen Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Jermaine McBean, was shot by a sheriff's deputy while carrying an air rifle in 2013

    The attorney was apparently going to meet with Epstein and his lawyers on 9 August at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Lower Manhattan, but the gathering was postponed to the next week because of traveling problems.

    "Meanwhile I received a message that Mr Epstein wanted to see if I could come up before then anyway to meet again with him. I asked whether it was urgent and the person told me he didn't know but that it should be fine to come up the next week,” he recalls.

    But according to reports Schoen has apparently received, as of 9 August Epstein still “remained animated and gave every indication he was planning to fight the case vigorously” for his freedom, as he had pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges brought up against him. However, he was found dead the next day.

    “So my first reason for believing it was not suicide is based simply on the anecdotal evidence from my own observations in meeting with him and from reports I received throughout the week," Schoen claimed.

    Malfunctioning Cameras & Medical Report

    Epstein’s alleged enthusiasm is not the only reason that makes Schoen doubt the medical examiner’s conclusion that the 66-year-old man had hanged himself.

    Two cameras outside Epstein’s prison cell were not working properly on the night of his death, and the initial autopsy had concluded the man had multiple injuries to his neck, including a broken hyoid bone - something not very common although not entirely impossible in the case of self-hanging.

    An independent pathologist who was hired by Epstein’s brother for an autopsy review, Michael Baden, confirmed that the late financier’s injuries were “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings” and would usually point to “strangulation".

    Schoen found Baden’s account convincing, calling him "one of the most respected and experienced forensic pathologists in the world".

    According to the legal expert, “after examining Mr. Epstein following his death [Baden] concluded that in thousands of autopsies he had performed he never saw injuries like Mr Epstein's consistent with suicide."

    "That strikes me as a powerful assessment that cannot be discounted," Trump’s lawyer argues. "Further he finds it inexplicable that immediately after the exam, the official medical examiner reported the cause of death as inconclusive and then changed it to suicide days later without further evidence.”

    All these factors have left Schoen doubting whether Epstein had killed himself.

    In this courtroom sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, second from right, listens along with defense attorneys, from left, Marc Fernich, Michael Miller, and Martin Weinberg as Judge Richard M. Berman denies him bail during a hearing in federal court, Thursday, 18 July 2019 in New York
    © REUTERS / Aggie Kenny
    Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Die? Pro-Trump Lawyer Wood Sparks Storm With a Stream of Conspiracy Tweets
    The US Department of Justice and FBI have investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of the infamous millionaire but have not concluded so fat that there has been anything suspicious about his death.

    Epstein was first convicted as a sex offender back in 2008 but had received quite a lenient sentencing back then, having spent just 13 months in jail with extensive work release. The powerful financial mogul made a number of influential friends around the world, including Britain's Prince Andrew, and was also occasionally spotted in the company of Clintons and Trumps.

    Tags:
    lawyer, Donald Trump, suicide, Jeffrey Epstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse