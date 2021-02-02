Two FBI Agents Killed, Three Injured in Florida Raid Targeting Alleged Child Porn Predator

Two FBI agents have been killed and three others injured in a "shooting incident" in southern Florida, the agency said in a statement.
The sole suspect is also said to have been killed.
🇺🇸 — BREAKING: Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured after a gunman opened fire while they served a warrant in a child exploitation case in Sunrise, Florida this morning. pic.twitter.com/TDDULJCMvN— Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) February 2, 2021
The agents were reportedly gunned down while serving a search warrant. Sources told Fox News and the Miami Herald that the warrant was being served in connection to a child pornography case.
Footage from the area near where the shooting took place shows police, SWAT and ambulances driving through, with police asking residents in the neighbourhood to remain in their homes.
🔴 #ULTIMAHORA Operación policial en curso en Florida, EE.UU.: Varios agentes del FBI heridos tras desatarse un tiroteo en la ciudad de #Sunrise, mientras cumplían una orden judicial en una casa del barrio Nob Hill. La Policía local pide a la población quedarse en sus hogares. pic.twitter.com/uKaUMxKvRK— Adrián Sánchez Berger (@sanchezberger) February 2, 2021
The FBI says its two wounded agents have been taken to hospital and that they are in stable condition. The names of the deceased agents, as well as the suspect, have not been released.
