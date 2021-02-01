'Can’t Say We Miss Him on Twitter': Psaki Says Biden Administration Has No Time to Think of Trump

Twitter suspended Donald Trump's account after a crowd of his supporters breached the Capitol building on January 6 and disrupted the vote certification process of the presidential election for some time. The big tech giant stated that Trump's tweets pose "the risk of further incitement of violence."

US President Joe Biden and his administration don't spend much time worrying about former President Trump and they don't "miss" his presence on Twitter, spokeswoman for the White House, Jen Psaki, said during Monday's press briefing.

Psaki was asked by a correspondent whether the absence of Trump from social media sites made Biden's job "any easier", as the former president is unable to "create a lot of noise" and rile up GOP lawmakers to oppose the new administration's plans, such as a relief package for COVID-19, just as Biden will reportedly meet with Republican senators to discuss their proposed plan, while the administration decides whether it should attempt to push through its much larger package without GOP support.

“This may be hard to believe, we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here – former President Trump, to be very clear,” she answered. “That’s a question that is probably more appropriate for Republican members who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package, and whether that gives them space. But I can’t say we miss him on Twitter.”

Jen Psaki on Trump: ‘This may be hard to believe. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about Pres. Trump here—former Pres. Trump, to be clear … I can’t say we miss him on Twitter’ pic.twitter.com/xtVbLWsvY3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 1, 2021

Trump's personal accounts were suspended for an indefinite term from almost every major social media platform, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram following the events in Washington, DC.

The decision met some reasoned criticism, raising the question of whether the suspension of the then-president's accounts could be seen as a precedent for censoring freedom of speech by the largest social media platforms. Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company's decision, although admitted that the platform needed to "look critically at inconsistencies of our policy and enforcement," and provide "more transparency in our moderation operations. All this can’t erode a free and open global internet."

After leaving office on January 20, Trump has remained quiet about the Biden administration's actions and his own plans for the future.