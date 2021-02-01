Trump To Roll Back Joe Biden Orders For 'Communist Chinese' In Landslide 2024 Election, Navarro Says

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro accused US president Joe Biden of "dismantling all of the [Trump administration's] Buy American [executive] orders... on behalf of the communist Chinese" in a recent interview.
But a third order would allegedly force US taxpayers to buy "more Chinese stuff," he claimed.
But Trump would roll back the executive orders after he would be "elected in a landslide in 2024", he added.
"Here's the thing with these executive orders. It's politics as usual. When Donald Trump gets elected in a landslide in 2024 he's going to roll out the same kind of executive orders to roll things back," Navarro claimed.
The comments come after Trump said in his leaving speech on 20 January his administration would "be back in some form".
But US lawmakers launched a second impeachment proceeding against the former US president a week earlier, which could bar him from holding office in the future for his reported role in inciting the Capitol Hill riots in early January, killing five people.
The delay would allow Biden to review the effects of Trump's contentious trade war with China, which began restricting and blacklisted numerous top mainland firms, including Huawei Technologies, ZTE, ByteDance, SMIC and Xiaomi, in May 2019.
