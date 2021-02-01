Register
05:02 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    GOP Rep. Kinzinger Says Family, Friends Turned Against Him After Trump Impeachment Vote

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081941241_0:0:3046:1714_1200x675_80_0_0_e761142ea70c92c2b1fcd0636e695909.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102011081941223-gop-rep-kinzinger-says-family-friends-turned-against-him-after-trump-impeachment-vote/

    On 13 January, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach former US President Donald Trump a second time following allegations from both Democrats and Republicans that his claims of ‘mass election fraud’ had incited supporters to storm the Capitol. Ten Republicans sided with the accusing Democrats.

    Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has faced harsh criticism since he voted to impeach Trump. According to him, everyone who supported him had eventually turned against him, including family and friends.

    “Look it’s really difficult. I mean, all of a sudden imagine everybody that supported you, or so it seems that way, your friends, your family, has turned against you. They think you're selling out,” Kinzinger said.

    He added that he'd received “a certified letter, twice from the same people”, saying he is “possessed by the devil”.

    Commenting on the recent meeting between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, he expressed his frustration about the GOP’s current perspectives. Kinzinger pointed out that the last few weeks he saw "what seemed like the Republican Party waking up” but afterwards “kind of falling asleep again”.

    “I think the Republican Party has lost its moral authority in a lot of areas. How many people think that conservative principles are things like build the wall, and you know, charge the Capitol and have an insurrection? That’s what Country1st ... is all about — is just going back and saying, ‘Here’s what conservative principles are'," he noted.

    According to earlier reports, Trump was making inquiries of ten members of the Republican Party who joined the Democrats to vote for his second impeachment on 13 January. He reportedly met with his political advisers shortly after the vote and demanded to know who these GOP members were and whether he had ever done anything for them.

    On 13 January the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time following accusations that he has “incited” the 6 January Capitol uprising. The Senate will supposedly start the post-impeachment trial on 9 February; the indictment article was delivered to Senate last Monday.

    Related:

    Five Lawyers Reportedly Leave Trump Impeachment Trial Team
    Trump Office Announces New Impeachment Trial Lawyers to Replace Five Resignations
    George W. Bush to Praise Liz Cheney for Her 'Service' as She Backed Trump’s Impeachment, Media Says
    Tags:
    US Congressman, Donald Trump, impeachment, Adam Kinzinger
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse