03:31 GMT01 February 2021
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris watches as President Joe Biden signs executive orders on his racial equity agenda at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021

    Senator Manchin Slams VP Harris' TV Interview on COVID Plan, Calls For 'Bipartisan Pathway Forward'

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Joe Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' will target spheres that suffered from the coronavirus pandemic so as to provide additional direct payments for individuals, designating $1.9 trillion for the purpose. However, not everyone is enthusiastic, as suggestions have emerged that the monetary assistance should be "targeted".

    West Virginia's Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, appeared to denounce Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday after she appeared on the state's local TV station, WSAZ, noting that the coronavirus relief plan is "a big issue" for the region and the country.

    Manchin told the same station that Harris' remarks on the recently proposed American Rescue Plan (ARP) rolled out by the Biden team to tackle the coronavirus pandemic took him by surprise.

    “I saw [the interview], I couldn’t believe it. No one called me [about it],” Manchin complained to the station. “We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together.”

    A fellow Democrat, Manchin is a part of a moderate bipartisan group that criticized the suggestions made by the Biden cabinet. The senator voiced his preference for more targeted measures, arguing that the financial aid is more vital for people who are struggling to make ends meet.

    "We met with his economic team and they put out what they wanted. We want to help everybody that needs help,” Manchin said, reiterating his position that he supports the increase of coronavirus stimulus checks. “But if a person is making $250,000 or $300,000, I don’t think they’re in much as need as a person making $40,000 or $50,000. We’re going to target it.”

    His comments come shortly after VP Harris spoke to WSAZ's Amanda Barren about the ARP, referring to the impact caused by the pandemic on the country and on West Virginia in particular.

    "To your point in West Virginia, one in seven families is describing their household as being hungry, one in six can’t pay their rent, and one in four small businesses are closing permanently or have already closed, so it’s a big issue in West Virginia and across the country", the US vice president asserted.

    The then San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco on 18 June 2004, in a black suit, accentuated with a strand of white pearls and a white tee.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US' First Female Vice President Kamala Harris

    What's in the Biden Plan?

    According to ARP, individuals, among other entities, will receive a direct payment of $1,400 that, totaled with an earlier $600, will equal a promised $2,000. Biden designated some $2 trillion for the economic plan, saying that the sum will also be poured into the vaccination program, safe school reopenings and help to small businesses and working families.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    'Crisis of Deep Human Suffering': Biden Unveils $1,9 Trln Emergency Economic Plan to Tackle COVID

    The initiative, however, has raised concerns among some in the GOP who believe that Biden's generosity could damage the American economy. Manchin, according to WSAZ, noted that Congress has already invested $4.8 trillion in less than a year - a sum that, he said, eclipses the entire US budget.

    Earlier in January, the bipartisan group of 16 senators held a discussion with White House economic adviser Brian Deese; Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, and Louisa Terrell, head of White House legislative affairs, to justify the size of the new stimulus plan.

    “I was the first to raise that issue, but there seemed to be a lot of agreement […] that those payments need to be more targeted,” Maine's Republican senator, Susan Collins, told Politico. “I would say that it was not clear to me how the administration came up with its $1.9 trillion figure for the package.”

    She then went on to suggest coming up with what she characterized as a "reasonable package" that she and her group would support.

    Kamala Harris, Bipartisanship, centrists, stimulus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, US
