Heavy Police Presence as Shooting Occured at Wisconsin's Appleton Fox River Mall

At 3 pm Sunday, a shooting was reported in Wisconsin's Outagamie County, according to WTAQ.
Multiple police cars and law enforcement have gathered around the Fox River Mall in Appleton. As local residents noted, shouting was heard in the mall. Visitors are reportedly hiding inside, and one man is injured.
Police officers instructed locals to stay away from the building and call 911 if they have information to provide about the active situation in the mall.
Twitter users posted photos and videos from the active scene, depicting police surrounding the mall.
Scene at Fox river mall. Please avoid this area, active shooter inside mall. pic.twitter.com/vXWRmE0lvv— Naresh (@naresh_guddeti) January 31, 2021
Shooting at the fox river mall. Getting too close to home. My hearts are with those who were there today. #foxrivermall pic.twitter.com/vh8nOVoQ7d— 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖆𝖑𝖞𝖓 (@RhaeMaddy) January 31, 2021
— Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021
Multiple squad cars can be seen at the Fox River Mall. Law enforcement has yet to confirm what has happened, and are only calling it an active situation at this time. UPDATES WILL BE POSTED IN THIS ARTICLE: https://t.co/jpGIaHkr6v pic.twitter.com/qZbg9Ju3Ls— WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) January 31, 2021
#BREAKING At the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, very active situation right now. Dozens of law enforcement on scene right now. Be sure to tune into @NBC26 till the end of the newscast as I’ll have another live report coming up shortly. Police advise staying away from the area! pic.twitter.com/Agv2gkLo9p— Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)