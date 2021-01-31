Part of California's Iconic Highway 1 Collapses Into Ocean After Storm – Photos, Videos

A huge part of California's Highway 1, which hugs most of the state's Pacific coastline, fell into the sea this week after a winter storm.
The California Department of Transportation's (Caltrans) Fifth District posted a tweet on Friday informing drivers that the highway has been closed due to a "partial washout."
A section of the highway located 15 miles south of Big Sur at Rat Creek is now impassable.
According to CNN, Caltrans said debris falling from above the road "overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, flowed across the highway, and eroded the road resulting in the complete loss of a segment of Highway 1."
Toks Omishakin, director of the California Department of Transportation, wrote on Twitter that it could take weeks for the highway to be repaired.
