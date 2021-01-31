Two South Carolina Lawyers Leave Trump’s Impeachment Team - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two of former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, have left the legal team, Politico reports citing sources close to the team.

One of the sources told Politico on Saturday that neither of the South Carolina lawyers would remain with Trump and added that it was a "mutual decision."

The US House impeached Trump for an unprecedented second time earlier this month, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging his supporters in the deadly 6 January riot at the Capitol building that saw five killed. Trump has rejected the accusations, claiming that the speech he delivered before his supporters stormed the Capitol building was "totally appropriate." The attackers were reportedly trying to prevent Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden's election victory. The goal of the riot was not a success.

Following the second House impeachment, Trump’s second impeachment trial in the US Senate is set to start 9 February. Although Trump is no longer president, the Senate can still convict him and vote to ban him from ever running for office again. However, a required two-thirds threshold is unlikely to be hit in the Senate.

Trump's first impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House occurred in December 2019. He was then permitted to keep his office through the process of a Senate acquittal in February 2020 (with one Republican voting in favor of one article of his impeachment).