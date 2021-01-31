Five Lawyers Reportedly Leave Trump Impeachment Trial Team

Former US President Donald Trump was impeached a second time on 13 January, over accusations of "incitement of insurrection" during the deadly 6 January Capitol building riot by Trump supporters that saw five people killed and the certification of election results temporarily disrupted.

Five of the former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team lawyers have left the ex-president's employ, US media reported on Saturday.

According to CNN's report, North Carolina attorney Josh Howard, as well as attorneys Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, will stop working for Trump. The lawyers had not yet been paid any advance fees.

Earlier on Saturday, Politico reported that South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier were no longer working for the former US president. One source told the outlet that neither of the two lawyers would remain with Trump and added that it was a "mutual decision."

The signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump sits on a table at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump a second time, after Vice President Mike Pence declined to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol last week.

The US House impeached Trump for an unprecedented second time earlier this month, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging his supporters in the deadly 6 January riot at the Capitol building that saw five killed. Trump has rejected the accusations, claiming that the speech he delivered before his supporters stormed the Capitol building was "totally appropriate." The attackers were reportedly trying to prevent Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden's election victory. The goal of the riot was not a success.

Following the second House impeachment, Trump’s second impeachment trial in the US Senate is set to start 9 February. Although Trump is no longer president, the Senate can still convict him and vote to ban him from ever again running for office. However, a required two-thirds threshold is unlikely to be hit in the Senate.

Trump's first impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House occurred in December 2019. He was then permitted to keep his office through the process of a Senate acquittal in February 2020 (with one Republican voting in favor of one article of his impeachment).