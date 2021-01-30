George W. Bush to Praise Liz Cheney for Her 'Service' as She Backed Trump’s Impeachment, Media Says

Earlier in January, Liz Cheney became one of the ten House Republicans who voted together with House Democrats to impeach the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection".

Former US President George W. Bush is expected to call former VP Dick Cheney on the latter’s birthday both to congratulate him and to thank him for the service of his daughter, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, CNN reports, citing Bush’s chief of staff Freddy Ford.

When asked whether the 43rd POTUS is going to support Liz Cheney during the primary next year, Ford reportedly replied that they are not "thinking about the next election cycle yet".

"But I do know that President Bush is planning to call VP Cheney tomorrow for two reasons: to wish him a happy 80th birthday and to thank him for his daughter's service", Ford remarked.

This reveal comes not long after Liz Cheney became one of the ten House Democrats who, together with House Democrats, voted to impeach Donald Trump.

That act had already earned Cheney the scorn of Trump loyalists in Congress who demanded her resignation from her post as chair of the House Republican Conference.

Former US President Donald Trump ended up being impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" following the violent events that transpired at the US Capitol building on 6 January.

Prior to said events, Trump vehemently opposed the presidential election results, claiming massive fraud and insisting that he "won the election by a landslide."

Following the storming of the Capitol building, however, he condemned the violent events that took place and denied responsibility for inciting them.

The 45th POTUS became the first US head of state to be impeached twice, with the first impeachment taking place in 2019 after a formal inquiry claimed that he had solicited foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election, though he ended up being acquitted by the Senate.