US Soldiers Poisoned After Mistaking Antifreeze for Alcohol

Eleven US servicemen at Fort Bliss, Texas have been poisoned after drinking antifreeze, mistaking it for an alcohol.
The incident happened on 28 January, as the soldiers were completing a 10-day field exercise, reports CBS News.
“All injured personnel remain at William Beaumont Army Medical Centre. Two Soldiers remain seriously ill and are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” Fort Bliss spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Allie Payne said.
Among those poisoned are one warrant officer, two non-commissioned officers, and eight enlisted members assigned to the 11th Air Defence Artillery Brigade.
The US Army prohibits the consumption of alcohol during field exercises. It's investigating the incident alongside the Criminal Investigation Command.
