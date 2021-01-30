Coachella, Other Music Festivals Сancelled in 2021 by Southern California Health Authorities

A local health authority in southern California on Friday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as well as the 2021 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021", a public health official for Riverside County tweeted. "We look forward to when the events may return."
No new dates for the festival have been announced yet.
Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021
It is the second time the beloved Coachella party has been cancelled, as in 2020, the show, originally scheduled for April, was rescheduled several times and eventually scrapped.
The Coachella music festival, one of the world's preeminent pop music events, brings hundreds of thousands of fans to southern California and features top singers from all corners of the planet, including Radiohead, Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Eminem, and The Weeknd.
In 2020, fans were expecting Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline, but the coronavirus pandemic has made its adjustments.
All comments
Show new comments (0)