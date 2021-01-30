Register
01:05 GMT30 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Online Platforms and Market Power, in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill

    Facebook Reportedly Mulling Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

    © REUTERS / Mandel Ngan
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081925094_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_000dbbdd22d9dca31577e2a084ee5e95.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101301081925515-facebook-reportedly-mulling-antitrust-lawsuit-against-apple/

    Apple announced on Thursday that the next beta release of iOS 14 will include a change in App Store applications' use of 'ID for Advertisers' (IDFA), which tracks user activity for the purpose of targeted advertising. Facebook argues the move will lead to a loss of ad revenue for 'apps and websites' and negatively impact small business.

    Citing "two people with direct knowledge of Facebook’s efforts," San-Francisco, California, digital media company The Information reported Thursday that, for some months, Facebook has been prepping an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that claims the tech company abused its market power via the iOS App Store.  

    The report details that the alleged suit accuses Apple of "forcing app developers to abide by App Store rules that Apple’s own apps don’t have to follow." 

    The New York Times reported a similar story Friday, claiming "two people familiar with the deliberations" said Facebook is mulling a lawsuit based on accusations of Apple's "anticompetitive actions in its App Store." 

    Facebook's reported legal preparations come alongside Apple's IDFA announcement and accompanying "A Day in the Life of Your Data" handout.

    "App Tracking Transparency will require apps to get the user's permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies," the Apple handout reads. 

    The company emphasizes that the change in policy will allow users to "see which apps have requested permission to track so they can make changes as they see fit."

    Furthermore, under the new App Store policy, "app developers cannot require you to permit tracking in order to use the app’s full capabilities." 

    A photo taken on October 21, 2020 shows the logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille
    © AFP 2020 / DENIS CHARLET
    A photo taken on October 21, 2020 shows the logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille

    Last month, Facebook took out ads in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post that proclaimed the company would be "standing up to Apple for our small business customers and our communities" amid the changes in iOS 14. 

    "Apple's change will limit their ability to run personalized ads. To make ends meet, many will have to start charging you subscription fees or adding more in-app purchases, making the internet much more expensive and reducing high-quality free content," the ad read, referring to losses endured by apps that rely on advertising revenue. "Beyond hurting apps and websites, many in the small business community say this change will be devastating for them too, at a time when they face enormous challenges. They need to be able to effectively reach the people most interested in their products and services to grow."

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also argued that Apple's policy changes are part of larger plot to position its iMessage messenger service over Facebook's Messenger app, which "comes pre-installed on every iPhone and they preference it with private APIs and permissions."

    Application programming interface, or API, refers to the set of functions and procedures that allow the creation of applications that interact with features or data of an application, operating system or other service. 

    “Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own,” Zuckerberg said during opening remarks of his fourth quarter earnings call, as reported by CNBC. “This impacts the growth of millions of businesses around the world, including with the upcoming iOS 14 changes.” “Apple may say they’re doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitor interests,” the Facebook CEO added. “We and others are going to be up against this for the foreseeable future.”

    Despite Zuckerberg's comments, sources that spoke with The Information claimed some higher-ups at Facebook "are concerned that Facebook is not a compelling victim" in the context of a hypothetical anti-trust lawsuit.  

    Google, who could also lose revenue via the new iOS 14 policy change in the App Store, issued an update to developers and the community on January 27, noting the company "will no longer use information (such as IDFA) that falls under ATT for the handful of our iOS apps that currently use it for advertising purposes." 

    Consequently, the permission prompt will not appear for users after Apple's policy change takes effect.

    Related:

    Is Dogecoin Next? Robinhood Blocks Skyrocketing Cryptocurrency Championed by Online Traders
    Ex-NYT Editor Bari Weiss Piques Outlet For Reporting Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Modelling Contract
    Alleged Kim Kardashian Robber Rolls Out Tell-All Book, Shares Bizarre Details About Heist
    Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ Accepting Public Comment on Whether to Reinstate Trump Account
    Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Georgia State Bar Demands Mental Health Evaluation After Pence Execution Posts
    Tags:
    Silicon Valley, Apple, antitrust laws, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse