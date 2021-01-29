Register
22:06 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell hold a press conference

    Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Georgia State Bar Demands Mental Health Evaluation After Pence Execution Posts

    © REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081924313_0:112:3072:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_3490eb1946996b5126d49cbfc8195efa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101291081924343-pro-trump-lawyer-says-georgia-state-bar-demands-mental-health-evaluation-after-pence-execution/

    Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz earlier this month blocked attorney Lucian Lincoln "Lin" Wood Jr. from representing ex-Trump adviser Carter Page , noting that Wood's conduct "exhibited a toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication and surprising incompetence."

    Wood took to Telegram Thursday to assert that he has no intention of submitting to the mental health evaluation requested by the State Bar of Georgia, the governing body of the legal profession in the US state of Georgia. 

    “My mind is sound. I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong. I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech,” he wrote, as reported by Retuers

    Wood, a longterm supporter of the former US president, Donald Trump, who was also hired to litigate for 45, was permanently suspended from Twitter earlier this month after attempting to subvert a temporary suspension by posting from a second account. The initial reprimand from the social media outlet came after the attorney posted a series of pro-Trump tweets leading up to the deadly January 6 riot and storming of the Capitol building in Washington DC.

    "The time has come Patriots. This is our time. Time to take back our country. Time to fight for our freedom. Pledge your lives, your fortunes, & your sacred honor," he tweeted on January 6. "Speak TRUTH. Be FEARLESS. Almighty God is with you. TODAY IS OUR DAY."  

    Wood doubled down on his Thursday post the following day, claiming he was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech. 

    "I have done nothing wrong. I have only exercised my right of free speech," Wood claimed in follow-up post on Friday. "I will not allow the State Bar to persecute me for doing so and thereby violate my Constitutional rights."

    Sarah Coole, chief operating officer of the State Bar of Georgia, did not provide further details on the matter, but did confirm to Reuters that the request for a metal evaluation occurred. It's unclear if the State Bar of Georgia will move to revoke his license to practice law if the requirement is not met.  

    Brian Faughnan, a Tennessee-based lawyer, told the outlet that it is uncommon for a state bar to request a lawyer submit to a mental health evaluation. Additionally, while such matters are usually kept confidential, Wood "waived" his right to confidentiality by posting about it on social media. 

    News of the state bar's request comes just days after Wood was fired by client Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate suing multiple outlets for defamation over false reporting on a 2019 viral video. 

    ​“I have ended my lawyer-client relationship with Mr. Wood and no longer wish to be represented by him in the above-captioned action,” Sandmann wrote in affidavits submitted in each of his six pending lawsuits, according to the Cincinatti Enquirer

    Prior to the announcement, Sandmann replied "what the hell" in response to a January 1 tweet from Wood that asserted Pence "will face execution by firing squad" if arrested. 

    Following his perma-ban on Twitter, Wood took to Parler and told followers to "get the firing squad ready" and "Pence goes FIRST." 

    Parler, a conservative social media platform that touts unmoderated speech, eventually deleted his tweet, citing a violation of their site rules.

    Related:

    EU Seizes Control of Exports in Latest Round of 'Vaccine War' with UK
    FBI: Two Pipe Bombs Discovered Amid Capitol Riot Were Planted the Day Prior
    Former FBI Lawyer Gets Probation For Altering Russia Probe Documents
    BLM Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize – Reports
    Biden's Pipeline Cancellation Shows His Disregard to First Nations, Indigenous Canadian Exec Says
    Tags:
    Nicholas Sandmann, Nick Sandmann, US Election 2020, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse