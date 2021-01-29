Register
19:01 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Republicans to Invite Donald Trump to Gathering for Potential 2024 Candidates & Donors, Report Says

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    215
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081912072_0:0:2997:1687_1200x675_80_0_0_dc40ba73db7ad66dd14924bbf85e8835.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101291081922909-republicans-to-invite-donald-trump-to-gathering-for-potential-2024-candidates--donors-report-says/

    Although the former president hasn’t been in the public eye since he handed the reins of power to his Democrat rival Joe Biden on 20 January, he appears to have started seeing top Republicans on the grounds of his Florida estate.

    The Republican National Committee is planning to invite former President Donald Trump to its donor meeting in Spring, Politico reported citing a source familiar with the planning.

    A Trump spokesman wasn't able to answer a question about whether Trump intends to be at the top-profile Republic gathering, due to take place between 9 and 11 April.

    The RNC is also planning to invite a number of other potential 2024 candidates and prominent GOP figures to the event in Palm Beach, Florida.

    The former president has yet to make a public appearance since he left the White House on Joe Biden’s inauguration day on 20 January; but he has travelled from his Palm Beach club to the nearby Trump International Golf Club.

    The Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is seen from a window of the plane, as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (not pictured) travel to Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    The Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is seen from a window of the plane, as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (not pictured) travel to Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021

    Some time ago, he reportedly mulled a comeback, even voicing plans to set up a third political party - the Patriot Party, which would fracture the GOP establishment, political analysts increasingly warned. Whatever the case, if he he does run for the Oval Office again, the party will stay neutral, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

    “The party has to stay neutral. I'm not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024,” McDaniel told the The Associated Press when asked whether she herself wanted to see Trump run again. She added that this was going to be up to “candidates going forward”.

    “What I really do want to see him do, though, is help us win back majorities in 2022,” she said.

    Speaking to The Washington Post, she pointed out that Trump's role “is going to be up to him in a lot of ways”.

    “I'm not looking at who we can highlight or prioritise. It's about where we can take our party and our message,” she noted.

    Senate Trial – New Milestone to Hit

    Republicans have so far been divided over the former president, his future role and in particular, whether or not he would lead the party. The upcoming Senate trial after the House’s decision to impeach Trump for “inciting insurrection” on the day of the Capitol siege on 6 January, has further added to the tensions.

    However, Trump himself is believed to be looking to cement his power and ambitions, as follows from Save America PA’s readout of Thursday’s meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago.

    “President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” it says.

    After the meeting, the former president, who is still banned from social media in the wake of the Capitol attack by his supporters, was seen officially for the first time in an image published by his political action committee.

    According to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday, the upcoming Senate trial of the former president on his second House impeachment will excaerbate the political divisions in the United States. The poll indicated that half of likely US voters (50 percent) want the Senate to reject the impeachment, and 45 percent said Trump should be convicted.

    The trial in the upper chamber is scheduled to begin on 9 February.

    Related:

    Nah, I’m Full: Trump Adviser Who Promised to Eat Shoe If Biden Wins Refuses to Keep His Word
    Anti-Trump Group Starts Campaign Urging Resignation of GOPs Who Refused to Support Election Results
    Department of Defense Reportedly Pauses Trump's Last-Minute Appointments to Its Boards
    Tags:
    election, party, donors, Republicans, GOP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse