Register
19:01 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Mysterious and Spooky — The Biden Family and its Dodgy Dealings

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    222
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081921613_0:0:2888:1624_1200x675_80_0_0_44e131c3260ac0d2824557146802235b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101291081920746-mysterious-and-spooky--the-biden-family-and-its-dodgy-dealings/

    From Ukrainian oligarchs and Chinese tycoons to neo-Nazi street-fighters and a former 'Exalted Cyclops' of the Ku Klux Klan, US President Joe Biden and his already-infamous son have some interesting friends.

    US President Joe Biden may feel secure after his inauguration — protected by 25,000 troops and swathes of bullet-proof glass — but the skeletons in his closet aren't going away.

    Thursday's revelation that Biden warned his brother Frank: “For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” in case his election campaign was successful speaks of a family with something to hide, even if website Politico's source tried to brush it off as only half-serious.

    Former president Donald Trump was not shy of accusing what he dubbed the "Biden crime family" of all kinds of dodgy dealings — and even being an agent of a foreign power. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives went as far as to impeach Trump just for asking Ukraine's president to probe them.

    But what is the substance of the many allegations against the new president and his clan?

    China Crisis

    Trump's election claim that Biden was a real-life Manchurian Candidate gained credence this week when several leading Congress Republicans urged the University of Pennsylvania's Biden centre to disclose its links to China. Since the centre was set up in 2017, Chinese funding to the university increased more than three-fold from $21 million in the preceding three years to $72 million to date. 

    A letter from representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Virginia Foxx asked for records of all gifts and contracts from the Chinese government, the Communist party or businesses. They also demanded copies of all communications between the China and university officials — which include the president and newly-appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    The three Republicans pointed out that Biden's son Hunter's business dealings in China were still the subject of a federal probe.

    Laptops and Lapdances

    The liberal media and social media giants did a good job of burying the story of Hunter Biden's "Laptop from Hell", but images of the president's son sleeping with prostitutes and apparently using hard drugs already circulating on the internet.

    Hunter Biden is still under federal investigation for what he calls "tax affairs" related to his various business dealings in the Ukraine and China. His dad has kept FBI director Christopher Wray on the payroll, and even signalled his approval weeks before taking power.

    Republican senators have already questioned why the investigations were kept under wraps for over a year, when they were relevant to the 2019-20 impeachment proceedings against Trump.

    In fact it fell to Trump's personal attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to reveal the laptop's existence and details of its contents during the presidential campaign — including alleged attempts by Hunter to peddle his father's political clout to Ukrainian and Chinese businessmen.

    Insane in Ukraine

    House Democrats launched the impeachment after Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the relationship between the Bidens, Ukarainian gas firm Bursima holdings and the Kiev government, installed with US support after president Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown by the pro-Western Maidan Square protests of 2014.

    Biden, then vice-president to Barack Obama, pressured Zelensky's predecessor Petro Poroshenko in December 2015 to fire prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin after the state attorney launched money-laundering, tax-evasion and corruption allegations against Burisma, which had appointed Hunter Biden to its board.

    Trump publicly questioned Hunter Biden's qualifications to sit on the board of a major energy firm, when the stand-out his resumé was a discharge from the US Navy Reserve for failing a drug test for cocaine. But Democrats and the US liberal media dismiss as a conspiracy theory the notion that the Obama-Biden administration backed a putsch by neo-Nazis just so Hunter could land a well-paid job.

    'Friend and Mentor' was KKK Leader but 'Not a Grand Wizard' — Phew!

    Despite mainstream media attempts to "fact check" the controversy away, Netizens have made much of Biden's 2010 eulogy for fellow-Democrat West Virginia senator Robert Byrd — a former leading member of white supremacist vigilante group the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

    Byrd refused to fight against fascism in the Second World War, telling segregationist Mississippi senator Theodore G. Bilbo in a letter that he would rather see the US flag struck down than serve alongside black soldiers.

    "I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side," Byrd wrote. "Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds."

    U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    'For Christ's Sake, Watch Yourself': Biden Reportedly Warned Brother Frank on Business Deals
    A photo of Biden and Byrd together makes the rounds every time the president or other Dems accuse Republicans of pandering to racists.

    ​The media fact-checkers are anxious to point out how wrong the posts are to call Byrd a former Grand Wizard of the KKK. He was only a chapter head — or "Exalted Cyclops" — of the organisation notorious for lynching black people and civil rights campaigners, they stress.

    Related:

    Biden Nominee for UN Envoy Reveals State Department Plans to Designate China's Actions as 'Genocide'
    Biden Team to Postpone Trump-Era Ban on Chinese Firms Allegedly Linked to Military, Communist Party
    Blinken, Yellen, Bomben 'n' Killen: Does Biden Administration Rehash the Obama Years?
    Tags:
    Ku Klux Klan, China, laptop, Robert Byrd, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse